Gavin Newsom's Announcement on New CA Crimefighting Initiative Failed to Include 'Trump Was Right'

California Democrats from Gavin Newsom to Karen Bass insist that their state doesn't have a crime problem. President Trump has been saying he's thinking about addressing crime in other U.S. cities if the politicians who run them won't do it. This week Washington, DC Mayor Murial Bowser praised Trump's federal takeover of law enforcement in that city that has drastically brought the crime rate down.

Right on cue, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made an announcement regarding the crime problem he has previously said does not exist in parts of his state:

California is expanding @CHP_HQ teams in key regions to bring down crime.



We've seen what success looks like when investing in strategic community partnerships, and with this next phase, we're continuing the work to improve public safety throughout the state. pic.twitter.com/np1XwAzjdS — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) August 28, 2025

During his press conference about this today, Newsom was asked an awkward question and then couldn't get out of there fast enough:

Gavin Newsom is asked why he's surging law enforcement across California while simultaneously claiming that his state doesn't have a crime problem.



He stutters through his answer and then abruptly ends his press conference. pic.twitter.com/6QSmotsmR1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 28, 2025

OOF.

However, maybe Newsom realizes his higher political ambitions might be hampered if he ultimately sides with other pro-crime Democrats.

Lmao great job adopting a surge in law enforcement. You are finally admitting Trump was right. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 28, 2025

So you're admitting your state is a violent dumpster fire? — Phoeni𝕏 2A 🇺🇸 (@Phoenix2A_1980s) August 28, 2025

Somebody send Gavin one of those "Trump was right about everything" red hats.

So now you’re finally going to do your job? What changed. Hee Hee — Heather (@BearsMom73) August 28, 2025

Newsom's trying to set the stage to run for president in the 2028 election that he recently said won't even be taking place.

