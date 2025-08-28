Gavin Newsom's Announcement on New CA Crimefighting Initiative Failed to Include 'Trump Was Right'

BY THE WAY: Mayor Jacob Frey Shows Catholics Are an Afterthought In Wake...
Doug P. | 4:40 PM on August 28, 2025

California Democrats from Gavin Newsom to Karen Bass insist that their state doesn't have a crime problem. President Trump has been saying he's thinking about addressing crime in other U.S. cities if the politicians who run them won't do it. This week Washington, DC Mayor Murial Bowser praised Trump's federal takeover of law enforcement in that city that has drastically brought the crime rate down. 

Right on cue, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made an announcement regarding the crime problem he has previously said does not exist in parts of his state:

During his press conference about this today, Newsom was asked an awkward question and then couldn't get out of there fast enough: 

OOF.

However, maybe Newsom realizes his higher political ambitions might be hampered if he ultimately sides with other pro-crime Democrats. 

Somebody send Gavin one of those "Trump was right about everything" red hats. 

Newsom's trying to set the stage to run for president in the 2028 election that he recently said won't even be taking place

