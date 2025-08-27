MSNBC NatSec Analyst Suggests Video Games or Covid Might Have Radicalized the Shooter (Who Has Been ID'd)

FLASHBACK: In Wake of Minneapolis Shooting, Let's Remember What State Dems SAID About...
Doug P. | 3:40 PM on August 27, 2025
Screenshot of meme

This morning a lone shooter stood outside a Catholic school in Minneapolis and used a rifle, shotgun and a handgun (according to police) to shoot as many people as possible before turning one of the guns on himself. 

We're now learning more about the person who pulled the trigger: 

The shooter's mother reportedly worked at the Catholic school where the attack took place.

As for the person being identified as the shooter, an online manifesto that was quickly removed by YouTube showed a radical leftist who hated Trump, Israel and God. 

You can read the entire thread from our Townhall team starting here.

Meanwhile, the "go everywhere but THERE" takes are flowing on the usual lib cable news outlets. 

On MSNBC, a national security analyst wondered if bad parenting, Covid or video games might have radicalized this person: 

"People get radicalized solely on these video games through headsets."

Um, there are a lot of other possibilities too. 

So maybe the analyst might have been at least partly right? 

The Left is going to continue to dodge the real issues at hand so they can focus on blaming guns and, as Minneapolis Mayor Frey did earlier, mock those who pray after a tragedy.

