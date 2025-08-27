MSNBC NatSec Analyst Suggests Video Games or Covid Might Have Radicalized the Shooter (Who Has Been ID'd)

This morning a lone shooter stood outside a Catholic school in Minneapolis and used a rifle, shotgun and a handgun (according to police) to shoot as many people as possible before turning one of the guns on himself.

We're now learning more about the person who pulled the trigger:

🚨MSNBC confirms Robin Westman as the Catholic Church shooter in Minneapolis, as well as the manifesto style videos posted online.



They continue to refer to the shooter as "he." pic.twitter.com/0jDCGaO0gx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2025

Court records show a Minneapolis teen named Robert Westman underwent a legal name change to Robin M. Westman in late 2019/early 2020. That person would now be an adult. — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) August 27, 2025

Robin Westman legally changed name from Robert Westman as a minor in 2020. Application said the then-teen "identifies as a female and wants her [sic] name to reflect that identification." pic.twitter.com/AZhLVYy2yb — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 27, 2025

The shooter's mother reportedly worked at the Catholic school where the attack took place.

As for the person being identified as the shooter, an online manifesto that was quickly removed by YouTube showed a radical leftist who hated Trump, Israel and God.

🚨BREAKING: YouTube just WIPED the account "Robin W," who many are speculating is Robin Westman, the alleged Minnesota Catholic Church/School shooter.



The channel uploaded two manifesto-style videos this morning.



They are threaded below.



Viewer discretion is advised. pic.twitter.com/b9Ud3265mv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2025

You can read the entire thread from our Townhall team starting here.

Meanwhile, the "go everywhere but THERE" takes are flowing on the usual lib cable news outlets.

On MSNBC, a national security analyst wondered if bad parenting, Covid or video games might have radicalized this person:

"National Security Analyst" on MSNBC wonders what "radicalized" Robert "Robin" Westman — who was a man identifying as a woman, the Minnesota Catholic Church shooter.



"Maybe they have bad parenting...The effects of COVID...Young men are...being raised by video games..."



"People… pic.twitter.com/ahWgFH9IHf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2025

"People get radicalized solely on these video games through headsets."

Um, there are a lot of other possibilities too.

Blaming video games? 🤣🤣 — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) August 27, 2025

His parents signed off on him changing his name to a gender neutral one. So they were part of the problem. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) August 27, 2025

So maybe the analyst might have been at least partly right?

The left further attacks young men completely dodging our actual concerns. https://t.co/aQgRY4bSHF — Brayden Allen (@ballenvids) August 27, 2025

The Left is going to continue to dodge the real issues at hand so they can focus on blaming guns and, as Minneapolis Mayor Frey did earlier, mock those who pray after a tragedy.

*****

