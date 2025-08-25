DNC's Summer Meeting Kicked Off in a Way That Already Has People Congratulating...
Why China Matters So Much
The Inherent Racism of Woke Medicine

See If You Can Spot the Subtle Differences In Dem Rep. Raskin's Takes on the FBI's Trump and Bolton Raids

Doug P. | 11:45 AM on August 25, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Dems and lefty media would like everybody to believe that Kash Patel's FBI executing search warrants at John Bolton's home and office is an unprecedented example of lawfare in action, all at the behest of President Trump:

Recently Chuck Todd responded to comments from Greg Gutfeld about the Bolton raid with "two wrongs don't make a right." That was of course after the Left and lib media said nothing about the initial "wrong" and now refuse to consider if current FBI actions are actually justified. 

Here's another example, via @mazemoore, of a "it's 'D'ifferent" Democrat taking a slight change of tone as it pertains to raids on Trump vs. what's happening right now: 

In other words, Raskin loved the FA part, but the FO times aren't being well received by the Left. 

And as usual the Left's definition of "democracy" is "Democrats." 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

