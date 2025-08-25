See If You Can Spot the Subtle Differences In Dem Rep. Raskin's Takes on the FBI's Trump and Bolton Raids

The Dems and lefty media would like everybody to believe that Kash Patel's FBI executing search warrants at John Bolton's home and office is an unprecedented example of lawfare in action, all at the behest of President Trump:

The senators who were bullied into confirming Kash Patel, how are you feeling today? It’s not like you weren’t warned that this guy would be comfortable politicizing the agency. Trump couldn’t have done this without the weak senate GOP enabling. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) August 22, 2025

This is Gestapo like tactics against political enemies. Any Republicans going to speak up? https://t.co/OaRmANtWwt — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) August 22, 2025

If this happened in any other country, we would know what to call it: The autocrat taking revenge on a man who angers him. A man who dares to criticize him.



The most important thing in American life right now is to see the thing in front of your face, and name it. pic.twitter.com/HnTo0zyHkA — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) August 22, 2025

Recently Chuck Todd responded to comments from Greg Gutfeld about the Bolton raid with "two wrongs don't make a right." That was of course after the Left and lib media said nothing about the initial "wrong" and now refuse to consider if current FBI actions are actually justified.

Here's another example, via @mazemoore, of a "it's 'D'ifferent" Democrat taking a slight change of tone as it pertains to raids on Trump vs. what's happening right now:

Jamie Raskin on the Mar-a-Lago raid vs. Ratskin on the raid of John Bolton's home.



Predictable, shameless, and corrupt. That's Slimy Ratskin. pic.twitter.com/ScRsJsRKCE — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 24, 2025

In other words, Raskin loved the FA part, but the FO times aren't being well received by the Left.

This is golden. I’m sure you can make one for every democrat politician. — Jammles (@jammles9) August 24, 2025

I absolutely could. They all recite the same talking points. Everything done to Trump was to save democracy, everything the Trump Admin does is a threat to democracy. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 24, 2025

And as usual the Left's definition of "democracy" is "Democrats."

