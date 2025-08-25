Greg Gutfeld Has a Reality Check for Chuck Todd About the Right Putting 'Revenge Over Principles'

President Trump and his administration have successfully gotten the Left to come out and defend violent crime, criminal illegal alien gang members, and now John Bolton. It's been simply amazing.

The Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) just loved the "FA" portion of this, but the "FO" era seems to be upon us, and it has the Left clutching their pearls.

Greg Gutfeld explained it to the Dems/media this way:

🚨 Fox’s @greggutfeld on Bolton FBI raid: “Some say it’s retribution, I say who cares. Don’t lecture me on timing of lawfare, don’t lecture me on politically motivated investigations. You guys invented this: you loved doing it to Trump.” pic.twitter.com/7qJGexwjMI — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 22, 2025

But as usual, when the Democrats do something it's not a "threat to democracy" -- the only threat is when the Republicans return the favor, according to much of the media.

Chuck Todd responded to Gutfeld's remarks this way:

The virus killing democracy right now is this “two wrongs make a right” mindset. Revenge over principles. https://t.co/NNFiw3C5A1 — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) August 24, 2025

Did Dems and the media say anything about the first "wrong"? Of course not. If anything they cheered all the lawfare efforts to "get" Trump. Now they're just going to assume that the FBI executing a search warrant of John Bolton's home and office, along with whoever might be next, aren't legitimate and are just for revenge.

Gutfeld responded to Todd and delivered a reality check to the former "Meet the Press" moderator:

The only way to prevent you and your friends from targeting the rest of us with bullshit is to guarantee a cost for that behavior. That looks like revenge to you, only because you don’t like it. https://t.co/sNTnfO3l5G — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 24, 2025

Bingo!

As long as there is a legal predicate it is not retribution. — Dandiego (@DandiegoNY) August 25, 2025

We can't help but notice that the tone on the Left when Trump was getting raided was "this definitely means he's guilty," but when John Bolton's place got searched those same people just assumed he was being "targeted" because he doesn't like Trump.

This is a little like the gerrymandering issue. When blue states went crazy with redistricting the Dems and lib media barely made a peep. Now that Texas had redrawn the map, the "grave threat to democracy" hyperventilating is taking place.

