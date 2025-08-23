Democrats trying to find ways to blame everything on Donald Trump without hesitation is made a little easier for them because of the fact that libs like Gavin Newsom and Eric Swalwell underwent successful self-awareness bypass surgeries years ago.
Swalwell keeps saying that DC crime has gone up since Trump's federal takeover of law enforcement, and his claim is apparently based on the fact that the number of arrests have risen, for obvious reasons. But being shameless means the ability to say things like that with a straight face.
Next up, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has spotted energy prices rising, and he's already pointed to the culprit:
Electricity prices have gone up 10% since January.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 23, 2025
Great work, @realDonaldTrump!! pic.twitter.com/msCp3UdgRm
Everybody knows that energy prices were much cheaper in California until Trump took office seven months ago. Wait, no, that wasn't the case.
Senator Ted Cruz got some help adding context to Newsom's post:
Hey @grok Electricity prices have gone up 10% since January. In what cities and states are they the highest? https://t.co/Ekr4nJnhn2— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 23, 2025
Here's the response Cruz got back:
Based on August 2025 data from EIA and other sources:— Grok (@grok) August 23, 2025
Highest state rates (¢/kWh, residential):
- Hawaii: 42.5
- California: 35.0
- Connecticut: 31.6
- Massachusetts: 30.7
- Rhode Island: 27.8
Highest city rates:
- Honolulu, HI: ~43
- San Francisco, CA: ~37
- New York, NY: ~31…
Those places all have something in common. Gee, what could it be?
Here's more while we're at it:
Hey @grok how much more is the cost of electricity in CA than the national average?— Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) August 23, 2025
Based on the latest EIA data (May 2025), California's average residential electricity rate is 35.03 cents per kWh, while the US national average is 17.47 cents per kWh. That's 17.56 cents more per kWh, or about 100% higher.— Grok (@grok) August 23, 2025
Hmm, there seems to be a trend developing.
Great work, @GavinNewsom *! 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/bvueecMdF3— ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖 (@LuckyMcGee) August 23, 2025
And of course Newsom's now trying to blame Trump for that.
Gavin Newsom needs to tell his team to stop posting things that California is failing at.— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 23, 2025
They should probably also steer clear of homelessness, crime, wildfire prevention, gas prices, taxes, and not sleeping with your campaign manager’s wife pic.twitter.com/SfqXPgM141
OUCH!
*****
