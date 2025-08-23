Democrats trying to find ways to blame everything on Donald Trump without hesitation is made a little easier for them because of the fact that libs like Gavin Newsom and Eric Swalwell underwent successful self-awareness bypass surgeries years ago.

Advertisement

Swalwell keeps saying that DC crime has gone up since Trump's federal takeover of law enforcement, and his claim is apparently based on the fact that the number of arrests have risen, for obvious reasons. But being shameless means the ability to say things like that with a straight face.

Next up, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has spotted energy prices rising, and he's already pointed to the culprit:

Electricity prices have gone up 10% since January.



Great work, @realDonaldTrump!! pic.twitter.com/msCp3UdgRm — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 23, 2025

Everybody knows that energy prices were much cheaper in California until Trump took office seven months ago. Wait, no, that wasn't the case.

Senator Ted Cruz got some help adding context to Newsom's post:

Hey @grok Electricity prices have gone up 10% since January. In what cities and states are they the highest? https://t.co/Ekr4nJnhn2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 23, 2025

Here's the response Cruz got back:

Based on August 2025 data from EIA and other sources:



Highest state rates (¢/kWh, residential):

- Hawaii: 42.5

- California: 35.0

- Connecticut: 31.6

- Massachusetts: 30.7

- Rhode Island: 27.8



Highest city rates:

- Honolulu, HI: ~43

- San Francisco, CA: ~37

- New York, NY: ~31… — Grok (@grok) August 23, 2025

Those places all have something in common. Gee, what could it be?

Here's more while we're at it:

Hey @grok how much more is the cost of electricity in CA than the national average? — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) August 23, 2025

Based on the latest EIA data (May 2025), California's average residential electricity rate is 35.03 cents per kWh, while the US national average is 17.47 cents per kWh. That's 17.56 cents more per kWh, or about 100% higher. — Grok (@grok) August 23, 2025

Hmm, there seems to be a trend developing.

And of course Newsom's now trying to blame Trump for that.

Gavin Newsom needs to tell his team to stop posting things that California is failing at.



They should probably also steer clear of homelessness, crime, wildfire prevention, gas prices, taxes, and not sleeping with your campaign manager’s wife pic.twitter.com/SfqXPgM141 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 23, 2025

OUCH!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!