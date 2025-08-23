Ted Cruz and Others Made It Awkward for Dems After Gavin Newsom Blamed High Energy Costs on Trump

MSNBC Muppets: Joy Reid Compares Her Old Network to Sesame Street and Says...
Doug P. | 3:40 PM on August 23, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Democrats trying to find ways to blame everything on Donald Trump without hesitation is made a little easier for them because of the fact that libs like Gavin Newsom and Eric Swalwell underwent successful self-awareness bypass surgeries years ago. 

Advertisement

Swalwell keeps saying that DC crime has gone up since Trump's federal takeover of law enforcement, and his claim is apparently based on the fact that the number of arrests have risen, for obvious reasons. But being shameless means the ability to say things like that with a straight face. 

Next up, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has spotted energy prices rising, and he's already pointed to the culprit: 

Everybody knows that energy prices were much cheaper in California until Trump took office seven months ago. Wait, no, that wasn't the case.

Senator Ted Cruz got some help adding context to Newsom's post: 

Here's the response Cruz got back: 

Those places all have something in common. Gee, what could it be?

Here's more while we're at it:

Hmm, there seems to be a trend developing. 

And of course Newsom's now trying to blame Trump for that. 

OUCH!

*****

