Laurence Tribe Among Lefties Spreading 'Jaw-Dropping' Quote From Karoline Leavitt (Just One Problem...)

It isn't difficult for anybody who's been following politics for very long to spot a quote that just doesn't sound like it would come from the person it's being attributed to, and this is yet another one of those cases.

Unfortunately for many on the Left who are afflicted with an acute case of "I'll believe anything negative that anybody says about Trump or his staff" the truth is not a concern, nor is at least looking to see if a quote is factual.

Here's the latest quote that's going around and being attributed to Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt:

She should read the Constitution of the United States of America. Every other president realized that all checks and balances have always been part of our democracy! pic.twitter.com/e3EdcekCPP — James Tate (@JamesTate121) August 22, 2025

A screenshot is more than enough verification for Laurence Tribe, so he went with it:

Yeah, too bad Leavitt never said that, not that it'll matter to the TDS cultists.

It’s been really weird seeing you just immolate decades of reputation building in the legal and academic communities by incessantly falling for Facebook level boomer bait, Laurence pic.twitter.com/i32VFe2Yo8 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 22, 2025

They keep spreading it because look at the replies sometime and see just how many dupes take the bait without question. And they want everybody to believe that Trump, Leavitt and others are the liars. Just more projection from the Left.

Yes, its jaw dropping that you believe yet another fabricated story. pic.twitter.com/8oxoRTsO2b — 🇺🇸Infidel6🇺🇸 (@AllInfidel6) August 22, 2025

Tribe and the rest might not even believe it themselves but that just doesn't matter to them. Understanding where all the lefty judges come from is a little easier when you remember that Tribe is one of the people who taught some of them.

