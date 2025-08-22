VIP
Artificial Intelligence Sends Us a Message From the 1980s

Laurence Tribe Among Lefties Spreading 'Jaw-Dropping' Quote From Karoline Leavitt (Just One Problem...)

Doug P. | 11:05 AM on August 22, 2025
Twitchy

It isn't difficult for anybody who's been following politics for very long to spot a quote that just doesn't sound like it would come from the person it's being attributed to, and this is yet another one of those cases. 

Unfortunately for many on the Left who are afflicted with an acute case of "I'll believe anything negative that anybody says about Trump or his staff" the truth is not a concern, nor is at least looking to see if a quote is factual. 

Here's the latest quote that's going around and being attributed to Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt: 

A screenshot is more than enough verification for Laurence Tribe, so he went with it: 

Yeah, too bad Leavitt never said that, not that it'll matter to the TDS cultists. 

They keep spreading it because look at the replies sometime and see just how many dupes take the bait without question. And they want everybody to believe that Trump, Leavitt and others are the liars. Just more projection from the Left. 

Tribe and the rest might not even believe it themselves but that just doesn't matter to them. Understanding where all the lefty judges come from is a little easier when you remember that Tribe is one of the people who taught some of them

*****

