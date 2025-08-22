In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In...
Normandy Neighbor's Nutty Narrative: Blair's Bonkers MAGA Meltdown
You Mad, Bro? Jim Acosta Melts Down Because Everyone's Talking About Cracker Barrel...
BIPARTISAN: Cracker Barrel's Rebrand Is SO UNPOPULAR It's Briefly United Republicans and D...
Byron York Drops an Anvil on Dems and Media Getting the Vapors Over...
Dems' New Mute Button: Banning Their Buzzwords to Mask the Crazy, But the...
Seems a Little Violent, No? James Carville Demands Dems Escalate Attacks on Vice...
'He Just LOVES to Wage WAR': DataRepublican Takes John Bolton Apart Receipt-By-PAINFUL-Rec...
It's So ON! After Heated Back and Forth with Chris Rufo on Conservatism,...
Rolling Stone's Spin on the FBI's Raid of John Bolton's Home/Office Has Many...
HAAA! George Conway Recording As FBI Raids John Bolton's Home Pic Goes Hilariously...
The Near-Fatal Crisis of Our Military—From Woke Collapse to Warrior Strength
The More Ya KNOW! Jillian Michaels Nukes Abby Phillip From ORBIT for Trashing...
VIP
Ex ABC Journo Terry Moran Gets Some Leads While Sounding an 'Autocracy' Alarm...

James Woods Sees Dems Losing Their Minds Over This As Proof 'These Are the Most Glorious Times Ever!'

Doug P. | 4:20 PM on August 22, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Today in the Oval Office, President Trump, sporting a new hat, made an announcement:

President Donald Trump praised the administration’s crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C., on Friday as he announced that the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place at the Kennedy Center on Dec. 5. 

The president was joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in the Oval Office for Friday’s announcement. Trump, now the chairman of the Kennedy Center, confirmed that the draw for the group stage will take place at the performing arts venue.

Advertisement

The Left will again melt down over what Trump said is next on the crimefighting front, and they certainly won't like his hat: 

"Trump was right about everything."

Gavin Newsom's already come back with a "Newsom was right about everything" hat, which is only a remotely effective troll if you haven't been wrong about everything while working hard to run your state into the ground. 

Today also brought with it a great day for the market: 

James Woods used those two stories today to sum up why this is such a great time to be an American: 

Recommended

'He Just LOVES to Wage WAR': DataRepublican Takes John Bolton Apart Receipt-By-PAINFUL-Receipt in Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Democrats upset that things are going well and Trump has reduced crime in DC pretty much explains why nobody should ever vote for that party again. 

That actually makes Dems angry. Yikes. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'He Just LOVES to Wage WAR': DataRepublican Takes John Bolton Apart Receipt-By-PAINFUL-Receipt in Thread
Sam J.
In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In the Wake of Mar-a-Lago Raid (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Normandy Neighbor's Nutty Narrative: Blair's Bonkers MAGA Meltdown
justmindy
Byron York Drops an Anvil on Dems and Media Getting the Vapors Over FBI's Raid on Bolton's Home/Office
Doug P.
You Mad, Bro? Jim Acosta Melts Down Because Everyone's Talking About Cracker Barrel Instead of Trump
Amy Curtis
HAAA! George Conway Recording As FBI Raids John Bolton's Home Pic Goes Hilariously VIRAL -Trump Jr. Wins
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'He Just LOVES to Wage WAR': DataRepublican Takes John Bolton Apart Receipt-By-PAINFUL-Receipt in Thread Sam J.
Advertisement