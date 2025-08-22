James Woods Sees Dems Losing Their Minds Over This As Proof 'These Are the Most Glorious Times Ever!'

Today in the Oval Office, President Trump, sporting a new hat, made an announcement:

President Donald Trump praised the administration’s crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C., on Friday as he announced that the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place at the Kennedy Center on Dec. 5. The president was joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in the Oval Office for Friday’s announcement. Trump, now the chairman of the Kennedy Center, confirmed that the draw for the group stage will take place at the performing arts venue.

The Left will again melt down over what Trump said is next on the crimefighting front, and they certainly won't like his hat:

President Trump cleaned up DC EASILY.



Now he says that “Chicago is next!” pic.twitter.com/ymUFRWviAC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 22, 2025

"Trump was right about everything."

Gavin Newsom's already come back with a "Newsom was right about everything" hat, which is only a remotely effective troll if you haven't been wrong about everything while working hard to run your state into the ground.

Today also brought with it a great day for the market:

FOX NEWS ALERT: Dow Jones soars to RECORD HIGH, surging over 850 points as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signals a September rate cut.



Edward Lawrence: “The markets have just taken off on the news that Fed Chairman hints that there could be a rate cut — we could see it… pic.twitter.com/xddBpwTYSZ — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 22, 2025

James Woods used those two stories today to sum up why this is such a great time to be an American:

President Trump is wearing a hat that says “Trump was right about everything!” The Dow Jones is up 910 points.



And Democrats are completely losing their minds.



These are the most glorious times ever! — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 22, 2025

Democrats upset that things are going well and Trump has reduced crime in DC pretty much explains why nobody should ever vote for that party again.

The swamp is draining! pic.twitter.com/MseEgvk5kp — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) August 22, 2025

That actually makes Dems angry. Yikes.

