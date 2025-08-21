'You Didn't Earn That:' British Journo Insists on 100% Inheritance Tax Because It'll...
Donald Trump Jr. Updates Letitia James' 18-Month-Old Attempted Brag (She WON'T Find It Funny)

Doug P. | 4:48 PM on August 21, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As we told you earlier, a New York Appeals Court tossed out the absolutely ridiculous civil penalty that was handed down to Donald Trump for the alleged wrongdoing of taking out bank loans and then... paying them back. 

A New York appeals court Thursday threw out the massive $464 million judgment dealt to President Trump after he was found liable at a civil trial for business fraud. 

The Appellate Division, First Department overturned the whopping fine in the case in which Trump, 78, was found to have fraudulently inflated his net worth by billions of dollars over a decade to get better loan and insurance terms. 

Trump would have had to pay a total of more than $500 million, including more than $100 million in interest, had the February 2024 ruling from Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron been upheld.

After the financial penalty was handed out to Trump, NY Attorney General and lover of lawfare Letitia James frequently took to social media early last year to spike the ball. Here's just one example: 

James had many other posts that included updates as to the interest that had accrued. 

Donald Trump Jr., in a show of bipartisanship, helpfully provided James with fresh information just in case she'd like to send out an update to her above post: 

Ouch! 

Another lawfare attempt has blown up in the Left's face. 

Bye, Letitia!

*****

