Donald Trump Jr. Updates Letitia James' 18-Month-Old Attempted Brag (She WON'T Find It Funny)

As we told you earlier, a New York Appeals Court tossed out the absolutely ridiculous civil penalty that was handed down to Donald Trump for the alleged wrongdoing of taking out bank loans and then... paying them back.

Advertisement

A New York appeals court Thursday threw out the massive $464 million judgment dealt to President Trump after he was found liable at a civil trial for business fraud. The Appellate Division, First Department overturned the whopping fine in the case in which Trump, 78, was found to have fraudulently inflated his net worth by billions of dollars over a decade to get better loan and insurance terms. Trump would have had to pay a total of more than $500 million, including more than $100 million in interest, had the February 2024 ruling from Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron been upheld.

After the financial penalty was handed out to Trump, NY Attorney General and lover of lawfare Letitia James frequently took to social media early last year to spike the ball. Here's just one example:

$464,576,230.62 — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 23, 2024

James had many other posts that included updates as to the interest that had accrued.

Donald Trump Jr., in a show of bipartisanship, helpfully provided James with fresh information just in case she'd like to send out an update to her above post:

I believe you mean $0.00



Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/RlJ5d2hIQf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 21, 2025

Ouch!

Another lawfare attempt has blown up in the Left's face.

Bye, Letitia!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and lawfare efforts.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!