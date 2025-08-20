Tulsi Gabbard Slashes ODNI Waste, Saves Taxpayers Millions with Bold 40% Workforce Cut
Stephen Miller ROASTS Rent-a-Mob Protesting Trump's DC Law Enforcement; Vance and Hegseth Point and Laugh

Doug P. | 3:40 PM on August 20, 2025
AngieArtist

Just when you thought the Democrats couldn't possibly take another unpopular position, President Trump went and federalized Washington, DC law enforcement which immediately had the Left coming out in favor of violent crime and lying about how safe the city is. 

Somebody has also sent out the protesters and the best evidence that the USAID money has dried up appears to be found in speculation that the current groups of agitators are getting paid in Golden Corral gift cards. 

At Union Station in DC today, another bunch of protesters yelling things like "fascist" (yawn) showed up in the middle of the day on a Wednesday:

In general those clowns earned the "point and laugh" treatment from VP JD Vance and SecDef Pete Hegseth: 

Under Trump the Democrats and their rent-a-mob "protesters" have come out in favor of violent crime and against the enforcement of immigration laws. They're having a heckuva year. 

What could be more mock-worthy than people who dislike Trump so much they're protesting to keep a higher crime rate? 

Trump adviser Stephen Miller flat out roasted the protesters while mentioning that this current crop seems to be from a more advanced demographic: 

"We're gonna ignore these stupid white hippies. They all need to go home and take a nap, because they're all over 90 years old. And we're gonna get back in the business of protecting the American people and the citizens of Washington DC."

Well, there it is.

Like Miller, we also can't help but wonder how many of those "protesters" don't live in DC, or perhaps not even near it. 

*****

