Stephen Miller ROASTS Rent-a-Mob Protesting Trump's DC Law Enforcement; Vance and Hegseth Point and Laugh

Just when you thought the Democrats couldn't possibly take another unpopular position, President Trump went and federalized Washington, DC law enforcement which immediately had the Left coming out in favor of violent crime and lying about how safe the city is.

Advertisement

Somebody has also sent out the protesters and the best evidence that the USAID money has dried up appears to be found in speculation that the current groups of agitators are getting paid in Golden Corral gift cards.

At Union Station in DC today, another bunch of protesters yelling things like "fascist" (yawn) showed up in the middle of the day on a Wednesday:

Because they’re being paid https://t.co/QeG81ICdQa — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 20, 2025

In general those clowns earned the "point and laugh" treatment from VP JD Vance and SecDef Pete Hegseth:

JD Vance and Pete Hegseth are literally pointing and laughing at protesters at Union Station 🤣



“This is the guy who thinks people don’t deserve law and order in their own community”



So good.

pic.twitter.com/O0oIIXUdJb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 20, 2025

Under Trump the Democrats and their rent-a-mob "protesters" have come out in favor of violent crime and against the enforcement of immigration laws. They're having a heckuva year.

Vance and Hegseth just trolled those protesters in real time - gotta love when the grown-ups in the room aren’t afraid to call out nonsense. — George Nicholas (@GeogeM3) August 20, 2025

What could be more mock-worthy than people who dislike Trump so much they're protesting to keep a higher crime rate?

Trump adviser Stephen Miller flat out roasted the protesters while mentioning that this current crop seems to be from a more advanced demographic:

🔥🔥🔥Stephen Miller just absolutely OBLITERATED those outside Union Station protesting Trump’s takeover of D.C. pic.twitter.com/ohqTngW8q3



"We're gonna ignore these stupid white hippies. They all need to go home and take a nap, because they're all over 90 years old. And we're… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2025

"We're gonna ignore these stupid white hippies. They all need to go home and take a nap, because they're all over 90 years old. And we're gonna get back in the business of protecting the American people and the citizens of Washington DC."

Well, there it is.

Like Miller, we also can't help but wonder how many of those "protesters" don't live in DC, or perhaps not even near it.

*****

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at [Insert Site], we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve all while having some fun at the Left's expense.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!