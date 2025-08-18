King of the Troll: Lefties Are Going to MELT DOWN Over Trump's Zelensky...
Lefty's 'No Greeting From Trump' for Zelenskyy Pic Earns 10k Lib Likes AND a Community Note Nuking

Doug P. | 5:11 PM on August 18, 2025
Screenshotted meme

Well, President Trump's meetings with Ukraine President Zelenskyy and several EU leaders at the White House today must have gone fairly well, and that's evident by the level of lies and gaslighting that's being thrown out there by the Left. 

The latest talking point is "Trump greeted Putin at their meeting in Alaska but not Zelenskyy."

Here's an offering that's gotten plenty of retweets and likes from the TDS crowd: 

"No greeting from Trump," eh? 

As usual, that's not true: 

The picture isn't even recent, nor was it taken in the United States: 

Well, at least the photo was from the same decade. 

X's Community Notes did its stuff with that latest bunch of BS being pushed by the Left:

Do these TDS lefties ever get tired of lying? Apparently not. 

