Lefty's 'No Greeting From Trump' for Zelenskyy Pic Earns 10k Lib Likes AND a Community Note Nuking

Well, President Trump's meetings with Ukraine President Zelenskyy and several EU leaders at the White House today must have gone fairly well, and that's evident by the level of lies and gaslighting that's being thrown out there by the Left.

Advertisement

The latest talking point is "Trump greeted Putin at their meeting in Alaska but not Zelenskyy."

Here's an offering that's gotten plenty of retweets and likes from the TDS crowd:

No red carpet. No greeting from Trump. pic.twitter.com/uDhNkYLDON — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 18, 2025

"No greeting from Trump," eh?

As usual, that's not true:

Zelensky put on a suit for Trump pic.twitter.com/cnwMXsITaU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 18, 2025

The picture isn't even recent, nor was it taken in the United States:

Jeebus, Mike. That's from over a year ago ... lol https://t.co/VK95CtbP0O — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 18, 2025

Well, at least the photo was from the same decade.

X's Community Notes did its stuff with that latest bunch of BS being pushed by the Left:

Do these TDS lefties ever get tired of lying? Apparently not.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!