Jimmy Kimmel's Disappointed Conservatives Didn't Stand Up for Colbert's 'Free Speech' (Schooling Ensues)

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" had been reportedly losing at least $40 million a year for CBS and its parent company, so the show got canceled.

It's really as simple as that.

Programs getting canceled happens quite a bit, but if the show in question is something the Left likes then suddenly it's become a "free speech" issue and of course their TDS adds another element to the story.

So far the Kimmel show on ABC is still on the air, but the host just can't understand why more people on the Right aren't incensed that the guy who calls them supporters of a gestapo-running Nazi aren't protesting the cancellation:

Jimmy Kimmel on CBS canceling Stephen Colbert and #TheLateShow:



"[It's disappointing] we don't see more people on the right stepping up and saying, 'Hey, this is no good.' Silencing comedians, commentators, whatever you want to call people... I have to say, if Joe Biden had used… pic.twitter.com/VggVTv06NM — Variety (@Variety) August 18, 2025

It's the Republicans' fault that the liberals who run a liberal network canceled a show hosted by a liberal that loses $40 million a year?

Sean Hannity is most certainly not losing his employer $40 million every year, Jimbo. https://t.co/1pymmeVeoM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 18, 2025

Right?

Come for Kimmel's woeful misunderstanding of what "free speech" is, stay for another great example of begging the question. Kimmel just assumes that the lib talking point about why Colbert's show got the ax are true, so it became the basis for his weak "argument."

But he hasn’t been silenced. They just cancelled his show because it was losing $40 million a year. He can always do a podcast. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) August 18, 2025

If the "right to free speech" means that we all get our own shows on network television, our right to that is also being infringed.

Why would anyone on the right step up to defend Colbert? He makes a living from denigrating anyone who doesn't agree with his political opinions.

He's being fired because the network loses money on his little hobby. It's as simple as that. — Wayne Reardon (@WayneReardon) August 18, 2025

But as usual, there's nothing they can't try and blame on Trump.

CBS canceled Colbert because his show is losing millions. He isn’t being canceled by the federal government.



His free speech isn’t being silenced. You don’t have a constitutional right to a late night show.



Lastly, you are asking for help from the people you openly hate. https://t.co/cYf7211pm5 — Evan (@EvanRVice) August 18, 2025

We're yet again reminded of an old Dennis Miller line: "I'm so insecure I get depressed when I find out the people I hate don't like me."

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media and lib "entertainers" continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, conservatives and what "free speech" really means.

