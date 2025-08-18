Jimmy Kimmel's Disappointed Conservatives Didn't Stand Up for Colbert's 'Free Speech' (Schooling Ensues)

Amanda Seales' Reparations Rant: Self-Proclaimed 'Common Sense Specialist' Flops in Debate
Doug P. | 4:20 PM on August 18, 2025
Townhall Media

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" had been reportedly losing at least $40 million a year for CBS and its parent company, so the show got canceled. 

It's really as simple as that.

Programs getting canceled happens quite a bit, but if the show in question is something the Left likes then suddenly it's become a "free speech" issue and of course their TDS adds another element to the story.

So far the Kimmel show on ABC is still on the air, but the host just can't understand why more people on the Right aren't incensed that the guy who calls them supporters of a gestapo-running Nazi aren't protesting the cancellation: 

It's the Republicans' fault that the liberals who run a liberal network canceled a show hosted by a liberal that loses $40 million a year?

Right?

Come for Kimmel's woeful misunderstanding of what "free speech" is, stay for another great example of begging the question. Kimmel just assumes that the lib talking point about why Colbert's show got the ax are true, so it became the basis for his weak "argument." 

If the "right to free speech" means that we all get our own shows on network television, our right to that is also being infringed. 

But as usual, there's nothing they can't try and blame on Trump. 

We're yet again reminded of an old Dennis Miller line: "I'm so insecure I get depressed when I find out the people I hate don't like me."

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media and lib "entertainers" continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, conservatives and what "free speech" really means.

