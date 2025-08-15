Jonathan Turley Shreds Former Obama NSC Officials Op-Ed Hoping the Military Would Stand Up to Trump

Yesterday we told you about an op-ed published in the New York Times that was authored by two former Obama-era NSC officials in which the quiet (and treasonous) part was said out loud:

Advertisement

New York Times is really saying the quiet part out loud, huh? pic.twitter.com/WbWmQ57YnQ — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) August 13, 2025

Somebody at the Times eventually thought that was saying the quiet part a little too out loud, so the title of the op-ed was changed to "How the military became another instrument of Trump's power." That's still ridiculous, especially considering that Trump is the Commander-in-Chief of the military.

Jonathan Turley spotted more projection coming from the TDS-afflicted Left:

The NY Times seems to have changed its mind on insurrections. Former Obama officials Steven Simon and Jonathan Stevenson wrote the bizarre column, “We Used to Think the Military Would Stand Up to Trump. We Were Wrong.” Only the last three words are demonstrably true... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 15, 2025

It sounds like these people were hoping for some sort of military coup, and that couldn't be less surprising:

...There is no question that Trump has the authority to order the National Guard into Washington, a federal enclave. Yet, the column decries how “it now seems clear to us that the military will not rescue Americans from Mr. Trump’s misuse of the nation’s military capabilities”... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 15, 2025

The more these Obama/Biden-era people talk the more believable they make all the recent declassified documents that show what they were up to in 2016:

...So, let's get this straight. A President issued clearly lawful orders for deployment and the NY Times and these Obama officials expected them to simply disregard his orders. In fairness, that is not exactly an insurrection; more like a mutiny. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 15, 2025

Or a flat-out coup, but that's nothing new for these Democrats. They've been there and tried that.

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax, all as they say the quiet parts out loud in the New York Times.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!