Jonathan Turley Shreds Former Obama NSC Officials Op-Ed Hoping the Military Would Stand Up to Trump

Doug P. | 11:45 AM on August 15, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Yesterday we told you about an op-ed published in the New York Times that was authored by two former Obama-era NSC officials in which the quiet (and treasonous) part was said out loud: 

Somebody at the Times eventually thought that was saying the quiet part a little too out loud, so the title of the op-ed was changed to "How the military became another instrument of Trump's power." That's still ridiculous, especially considering that Trump is the Commander-in-Chief of the military. 

Jonathan Turley spotted more projection coming from the TDS-afflicted Left: 

It sounds like these people were hoping for some sort of military coup, and that couldn't be less surprising: 

The more these Obama/Biden-era people talk the more believable they make all the recent declassified documents that show what they were up to in 2016: 

Or a flat-out coup, but that's nothing new for these Democrats. They've been there and tried that. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax, all as they say the quiet parts out loud in the New York Times. 

