Here Are Some of the Model 'Citizens' Dems Tried to Keep Trump From Taking Off DC Streets

President Trump federalizing law enforcement has caused the Democrats, whose kneejerk reaction is to oppose anything Trump does, to basically come out in favor of violent crime.

The Left is so angry about it that they've sued to block the federal takeover of DC law enforcement

We are suing to block the federal government takeover of DC police.



By illegally declaring a takeover of MPD, the Administration is abusing its temporary, limited authority under the law.



This is the gravest threat to Home Rule DC has ever faced, and we are fighting to stop it. — AG Brian Schwalb (@DCAttorneyGen) August 15, 2025

That post could have just said "we're suing to try and keep DC very unsafe because TRUMP BAD!"

This is a 91/9 issue in polls......and you take the side of the 9%.



You're either insanely dumb or just flat out insane, Brian. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) August 15, 2025

According to Chuck Schumer, DC is so safe that a Senate leader with armed Capitol Police security can walk around without feeling any fear whatsoever.

The numbers though are telling a different story. And the reason for the Left's anger over this becomes even more clear when you discover that some of the illegal aliens they love so much are getting swept up:

🚨 FOX NEWS: "Law enforcement made 33 total arrests in our nation's capital last night. 15 of the 33 are illegal aliens, including arrests for murder, rape, assault — and a juvenile carrying a pistol without a license." pic.twitter.com/xPvxI5lrO8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 15, 2025

The extra law enforcement is helping get what the Dems say they want to stop, which is "illegal guns," off the street and yet they're still opposed to what's going on. It's almost like the "common sense gun safety" measures they call for are just BS excuses to try and disarm the law abiding.

DC is safer and safer with each passing night as more criminals are arrested. — LisaontheWrite 🇺🇸 (@LisaontheWrite) August 15, 2025

And the Democrats are fighting against it. Hopefully most voters remember that when voting in the midterms next year.

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws while trying to keep the criminal element roaming the streets of our cities.

