Here Are Some of the Model 'Citizens' Dems Tried to Keep Trump From Taking Off DC Streets

Doug P. | 12:54 PM on August 15, 2025
Meme screenshot

President Trump federalizing law enforcement has caused the Democrats, whose kneejerk reaction is to oppose anything Trump does, to basically come out in favor of violent crime. 

The Left is so angry about it that they've sued to block the federal takeover of DC law enforcement

That post could have just said "we're suing to try and keep DC very unsafe because TRUMP BAD!"

According to Chuck Schumer, DC is so safe that a Senate leader with armed Capitol Police security can walk around without feeling any fear whatsoever. 

The numbers though are telling a different story. And the reason for the Left's anger over this becomes even more clear when you discover that some of the illegal aliens they love so much are getting swept up: 

The extra law enforcement is helping get what the Dems say they want to stop, which is "illegal guns," off the street and yet they're still opposed to what's going on. It's almost like the "common sense gun safety" measures they call for are just BS excuses to try and disarm the law abiding. 

And the Democrats are fighting against it. Hopefully most voters remember that when voting in the midterms next year.

*****

