Flashback to DC AG's Insane Claim About What Won't Reduce Crime Proves Trump HAD to Intervene

Earlier today President Trump held a press conference with other members of his Cabinet along with U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro where a federal intervention was announced that will crack down on crime in the city.

Democrats are of course hyperventilating as always (Trump could advise people not to smoke and suddenly the TDS-addled Left would be explaining how cigarettes are actually good for you). Trump has again made the Dems come down on the side of criminals.

There's a clip going around from early last year showing Washington, DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb explaining what isn't helpful when it comes to bringing down crime rates. What Schwalb said doesn't lower crime rates is... keeping criminals off the streets. This is beyond parody:

DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb says we "can't arrest our way out of crime" pic.twitter.com/hzvXO3e33i — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 11, 2025

Wow, this sounds exactly like something a criminal would say!

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb infuriated residents after claiming the city's rampant crime crisis cannot be dealt with through law and order. Angry residents met with community leaders in Washington, D.C., Tuesday for a panel to discuss the rise of violent crime in the city, specifically among juveniles, when Schwalb made the controversial comment. As residents voiced their concerns and frustrations, the Democrat suggested that if district residents want to be "safer in the long run," they must take preventative measures rather than arrest and prosecute violent criminals. "We as a city and a community need to be much more focused on prevention and surrounding young people and their families with resources if we want to be safer in the long run," Shwalb said in a viral clip from Fox 5. "We cannot prosecute and arrest our way out of it."

The Left's "we just need more social workers" experiments have failed miserably but they're still not going to embrace common sense. Why? Well, at least partly because that's what Trump does and they don't want anything to do with that.

"You can't stop crime by arresting the criminals lmao"



- criminals posing as Democrats — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 11, 2025

If these people literally wanted to keep criminals on the streets what would they say or do any differently?

Honest to goodness, they’re a parody now. https://t.co/NGbOlNFeED — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 11, 2025

This goes a long way toward explaining why crime is out of control in DC. https://t.co/WC6Pu42OZi — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) August 11, 2025

And why what Trump announced today is completely necessary.

Liberals do not understand cause-and-effect.



Remember this classic example of failing to connect the dots from 1998? pic.twitter.com/AMXVA8A5XI — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) August 11, 2025

That's still a classic to this day!

