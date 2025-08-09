Photo of the Year Shows How the 'Say No to the Blue Angels' Billboard Worked Out for Seattle Lefties

Last month we told you about an effort by some miserable leftists in Seattle to end the Blue Angels air show. They even had a billboard put up that matched these signs:

Before the Blue Angels roar over Seattle, some are calling for the end of the airshow. https://t.co/7FNaR8RGuO — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) July 23, 2025

What do you think of this billboard? We're digging into this new push to ground the Seattle summer tradition and get the Blue Angels out of Seafair!

Watch KIRO 7 News at 5:30 and 7pm. pic.twitter.com/XN0uzdpGM9 — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) July 23, 2025

"Too loud. War Trauma. Pollution."

How many of those people had absolutely no problem with federal buildings getting firebombed?

Predictably, NBC News was all over it. One of the victims of the aforementioned "war trauma" is... a cat:

The final days of a Seattle cat were spent in "terror" due to Blue Angels fighter pilots, before squadron leaders blocked the feline's human mother on social media in an act of "cowardly censorship," she says in a lawsuit. https://t.co/MDawhpS234 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 25, 2025

So, how did the push to end the Blue Angels show this summer go?

One picture says it all, and the lefties will be triggered:

YESSSS.... I got the photo of the Blue Angels screaming past the billboard on Rainier Ave in Seattle during their prqctice for their upcoming show for Seafair Weekend. THEY ARE STAYING FOR GOOD #SORRYNOTSORRY!!!



Photo ©️ 2025 David Rosen/SlickPix Photography pic.twitter.com/Nxb6fEnmEv — David Rosen (@DavidRosen_WX) July 31, 2025

Hopefully at least one of the planes buzzed the billboard and blew it over.

Still the picture of the year, 2025! pic.twitter.com/RqlQqoTbDv — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 9, 2025

That's awesome!

"War trauma" from those who have never even deployed, never mind saw any combat... — Just Call Me Jake (@Commando074) August 9, 2025

Maybe they experienced some combat in the CHAZ area in 2020.

