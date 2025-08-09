Chicago’s ‘Crime Drop’ Miracle: Turns Out, Turning Off Gunshot Detectors Makes Crime Magic...
Photo of the Year Shows How the 'Say No to the Blue Angels' Billboard Worked Out for Seattle Lefties

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on August 09, 2025
Twitter

Last month we told you about an effort by some miserable leftists in Seattle to end the Blue Angels air show. They even had a billboard put up that matched these signs:

"Too loud. War Trauma. Pollution."

How many of those people had absolutely no problem with federal buildings getting firebombed?

Predictably, NBC News was all over it. One of the victims of the aforementioned "war trauma" is... a cat:

So, how did the push to end the Blue Angels show this summer go?

One picture says it all, and the lefties will be triggered: 

Hopefully at least one of the planes buzzed the billboard and blew it over. 

That's awesome!

Maybe they experienced some combat in the CHAZ area in 2020. 

*****

