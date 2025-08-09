Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Forgets Maps Exist When Slamming Anti-Democracy GOPers Over Redistricting

'Did I Miss a Memo?' Adam Schiff's Lawyer Says Mortgage Fraud Allegations Have...
Doug P. | 1:08 PM on August 09, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats have been slamming Republicans for stealing their game when it comes to redistricting, and the supreme irony caught the attention of Jonathan Turley:

Dems like DWS say those things without even realizing what they're admitting. 

The Left also would like everybody to believe they haven't been leading the way when it comes to gerrymandering.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is said to be thinking about running for the Democrat nomination (it'll be more like a slow walk) and is trying to increase his national profile. And guess what -- he's getting the attention, except not really for the reason he would like. It starts with attempted criticisms of Republicans like this one: 

Pritzker still wants to play this game?

OK, fine: 

Liar, hypocrite... you name it. 

The level of BS coming from Pritzker is so high that even Stephen Colbert had to point it out:

But that's "D"ifferent, according to many Democrats. 

*****

