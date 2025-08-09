Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Forgets Maps Exist When Slamming Anti-Democracy GOPers Over Redistricting

Democrats have been slamming Republicans for stealing their game when it comes to redistricting, and the supreme irony caught the attention of Jonathan Turley:

Rep. Wasserman Schultz has a curious argument against Texas redistricting: Republicans following our own past gerrymandering just shows that they are democracy-crushing, soulless partisans... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 9, 2025

Dems like DWS say those things without even realizing what they're admitting.

The Left also would like everybody to believe they haven't been leading the way when it comes to gerrymandering.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is said to be thinking about running for the Democrat nomination (it'll be more like a slow walk) and is trying to increase his national profile. And guess what -- he's getting the attention, except not really for the reason he would like. It starts with attempted criticisms of Republicans like this one:

Republicans have tossed the rulebook out.



Here in Illinois, we will do whatever it takes to preserve democracy. pic.twitter.com/aQ495qE2HQ — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 8, 2025

Pritzker still wants to play this game?

OK, fine:

One look at the map of Illinois proves this guy is a liar pic.twitter.com/0uLVwe8PVR — Anthony Formica (@AnthonyFormic13) August 9, 2025

Liar, hypocrite... you name it.

What happened to vetoing gerrymandered maps? pic.twitter.com/Efyl66YJik — Marathon Pundit (@Marathonpundit) August 8, 2025

The level of BS coming from Pritzker is so high that even Stephen Colbert had to point it out:

But that's "D"ifferent, according to many Democrats.

