DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Truth Nukes a Reporter Pushing Dem Talking Points Disguised As Questions

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is in Chicago today reminding the Democrats who run the sanctuary city that "no one is above the law."

Noem is asking the Democrats in Chicago to be sane, meaning this request probably won't be greeted warmly in the sanctuary city:

.@kristineom is in CROOKED Chicago exposing the outrageous sanctuary policies exasperating crime.



She asks for 3 things:

1. Support your local law enforcement officers.

2. Stop putting criminals first.

3. Envision a community that families deserve.pic.twitter.com/3fvIf3KXEZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2025

Later we found out that Noem had an additional request:

4. "Journalists" who aren't just Democrat narrative regurgitators pretending to be reporters.

One such journo was asking questions that might has well have been written by the DNC (and who knows, maybe they were). Watch:

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem SHUTS DOWN a leftist journalist attempting to portray ICE as the villain, falsely claiming that innocent people are being “swept up.”



Reporter: “71% of current ICE detainees have no criminal history.”



Noem: “That’s not true. Charges and convictions… pic.twitter.com/OagyKAG3yr — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 8, 2025

Trump and his Cabinet members are so good at calling out and correcting the hack media.

Media has never met a bigger group of law breakers than illegal immigrants, and it just cannot bring itself to acknowledge that. https://t.co/fPCohLjV6D — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 8, 2025

Being here without papers is illegal . Overstaying a visa is illegal . Stfu and GTFO https://t.co/lRZV06Xzlh — Tome (@Tome69007) August 8, 2025

But other than that, "totally law-abiding" according to Dems and their media wing.

