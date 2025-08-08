Special Prosecutor AG Bondi Assigns to Letitia James AND Adam Schiff Should Scare...
Declassified Docs EXPOSE Obama's Direct Order for Russia Hoax Report – 'HOW' Not...
VIP
'You Didn't Build That' Redux! Gavin Newsom Credits His Beloved Gov't Regulations for...
'A Predator's DREAM' --> California Goes Straight-Up STRANGER DANGER With Dangerous AB 495...
'Beyond Parody'! CBS News Spotted Recycling '10 Years Until...' Climate Change Fearmongeri...
Jarvis' Hilarious Thread of Keith Olbermann's Complicated, UNHINGED Relationship with Jesu...
Just Following ORDERS? Newly Released Peter Strzok Doc Is NOT a Good Look...
DHS Adds Context to Reuters' Sob Story of a Headline About 'Alabama Social...
Schiff Just Hit the FAN! LOL! Adam Schiff Admits Democrats Can't Win Without...
VIP
The D.C. Homicide Rate Is Horrific, and the Reason Why Trump Should Strip...
Federal Judge Halts New Construction at Alligator Alcatraz in a Truly Batty Ruling
Time for Retirement: Nancy Pelosi’s Incoherent Trans Agenda Rant Sparks Outrage
Biden’s SHOCKING FEMA Scandal: Exploiting Disaster Victims for Dem. Voter Registration
Senator Whitehouse’s Meddling in Judicial Misconduct Case Sparks Outrage Over Partisan Int...

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Truth Nukes a Reporter Pushing Dem Talking Points Disguised As Questions

Doug P. | 1:30 PM on August 08, 2025
Twitchy

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is in Chicago today reminding the Democrats who run the sanctuary city that "no one is above the law." 

Advertisement

Noem is asking the Democrats in Chicago to be sane, meaning this request probably won't be greeted warmly in the sanctuary city: 

Later we found out that Noem had an additional request:

4. "Journalists" who aren't just Democrat narrative regurgitators pretending to be reporters.

One such journo was asking questions that might has well have been written by the DNC (and who knows, maybe they were). Watch: 

Recommended

Declassified Docs EXPOSE Obama's Direct Order for Russia Hoax Report – 'HOW' Not 'IF' Russia Interfered
Sam J.
Advertisement

Trump and his Cabinet members are so good at calling out and correcting the hack media. 

But other than that, "totally law-abiding" according to Dems and their media wing. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations while calling out the lib media spinning for the Dems. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Declassified Docs EXPOSE Obama's Direct Order for Russia Hoax Report – 'HOW' Not 'IF' Russia Interfered
Sam J.
Special Prosecutor AG Bondi Assigns to Letitia James AND Adam Schiff Should Scare the HELL Out of Them
Sam J.
Just Following ORDERS? Newly Released Peter Strzok Doc Is NOT a Good Look for James Comey OR ... Obama
Sam J.
'Beyond Parody'! CBS News Spotted Recycling '10 Years Until...' Climate Change Fearmongering
Doug P.
Schiff Just Hit the FAN! LOL! Adam Schiff Admits Democrats Can't Win Without Illegals. No, Really
Sam J.
'A Predator's DREAM' --> California Goes Straight-Up STRANGER DANGER With Dangerous AB 495 Bill
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Declassified Docs EXPOSE Obama's Direct Order for Russia Hoax Report – 'HOW' Not 'IF' Russia Interfered Sam J.
Advertisement