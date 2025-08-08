'Beyond Parody'! CBS News Spotted Recycling '10 Years Until...' Climate Change Fearmongering

When it comes to the environment and "climate change," the Democrat and media commitment to recycling is unmatched. The "we have only ten years until ____" warnings always run out after ten years, but that doesn't stop them from serving up the same warnings all over again. For obvious reasons, people aren't buying it.

One fairly recent example of goalpost shifting was spotted at Glacier National Park, which had a sign that said the glaciers would be gone by 2020. Then it got awkward for somebody when 2020 came and the glaciers were still there. Instead of apologizing for pushing BS they just changed out the sign:

The signs at Glacier National Park warning that its signature glaciers would be gone by 2020 are being changed. They were added more than a decade ago to reflect climate change forecasts at the time by the US Geological Survey, a park spokeswoman says. https://t.co/5NkzFc7xJR — CNN (@CNN) January 8, 2020

That brings us to the "ice free Arctic" alarmism. John Kerry could always be counted on for that and of course his warnings have aged like milk in the summer sun:

Reminder:



John Kerry in 2009 said "In 5 years we will have the first ice free Arctic summer" pic.twitter.com/6AXhOCvJtA — illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) June 10, 2025

Joe Bastardi rubbed additional salt into that wound last year:

arctic sea ice closer to where it was decades ago than last decade ( its running above) Another massive bust for ice free arctic pushers ( Gore/Kerry and many others). Why arent they held accountable pic.twitter.com/NfDl8pO2V7 — The American Storm (@BigJoeBastardi) April 10, 2024

Meteorologist Chris Martz dragged CBS News into the discussion by noting that when their ten-year warnings expire without anything happening, they just do it all over again and hope nobody notices:

16 years years ago, CBS News warned that the Arctic would be ice-free in 10 years.



Last year, CBS reported that the Arctic could be ice-free in 10 years.



It’s always ten years away! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/ZTC6rUn3kT — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) August 8, 2025

Shameful "journalism" as always.

The climate change industry is that furniture store with the sun-faded "Going Out Of Business Sale!" sign. — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) August 8, 2025

Some of the more crafty fear mongers have opted to go with "50-year" warnings just so hardly anybody's still around to point out how wrong they ended up being.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while continuing to push "climate change" alarmism on behalf of the Democrats.

