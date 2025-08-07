Trump and Stephen Moore Explain Why the Labor Stats Chief Was Fired (and the Biden Years Just Got WORSE)

As we told you about a week ago, President Trump fired the Biden-appointed head of the Board of Labor Statistics for fudging jobs numbers.

From the New York Post:

President Trump ordered the dismissal Friday of the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), hours after the economic data collection agency released a report showing unemployment ticked up last month. Now-former BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, triggered Trump’s fury after her agency announced lower than expected employment gains in July and revised the numbers for May and June downward by a total of 258,000 jobs. The president accused McEntarfer of manipulating the data and charged that she had done so in the past.

Today at the White House, President Trump was joined by Stephen Moore and went deeper into why the firing took place and how badly the numbers during Biden's years were "massaged" to help out the Democrats with talking points.

The only point of disagreement occurred when Moore said the BLS data not conforming to reality could have been a mistake but Trump seemed sure that it was intentional.

The Democrat narratives about the economy since Trump took office are that everything's getting worse, when the truth tells a different story.

More Dem narratives bite the dust.

Just when you thought the Biden years couldn't possibly look worse.

No matter how much the Democrats lie and gaslight, voters clearly knew the Biden-Harris years weren't good and the results of the election last year proved that.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it while lying about how destructive the previous four years were for the country.

