Should Be Campaign ENDING: Winsome Earle-Sears Drops Damning, DEVASTATING Thread on Abigai...
Chalk Up Another L for Greasy Gavin: Court Strikes Down California Law Banning...
ZERO Self-Awareness: MSNBC Is Suddenly VERY Concerned That Trump Is 'Weaponizing the DOJ'
Gov. JB Pritzker Says He Wants Fair Non-Partisan District Maps While Praising Illinois’...
Wesley Yang Exposes Left’s Math Meltdown: ‘Female’ Prodigy Is a Boy, and the...
Tim Cook’s $600B Pledge to America Triggers Leftist Meltdown: Trump’s Winning and They’re...
‘Up, Up, and Away with Illegal Aliens!’ 1990s Superman Actor Dean Cain Answers...
DC's Democrat Disaster: Pirro Backs Trump to Clean Up the Crime-Infested Capital Chaos
One Year On: Goofy Tim Walz Spins Kamala’s Epic Flop While X Roars...
Mississippi Big Dummy Democrats' Epic Self-Own: Handing Corey DeAngelis a School Choice Sl...
VIP
Flashback: Omar Fateh Says the Real Danger Comes From White Supremacists, Not Illegal...
Even Stephen Colbert Ridicules Gerrymandered Illinois Map With Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Cry Me a River: Student Loan Whiners and Their Massive Debt Crash Outs
TV Reporter Shows Gene Wu's Young Son 'Watching History Unfold’ in CNN Interview

Maybe THIS Has Something to Do With Illinois Gov. Pritzker Joining the Runaway Texas Dem Theatrics

Doug P. | 9:27 AM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Black

A group of runaway Texas Democrats who fled their state in an attempt to stall a Republican plan to redraw the state's congressional map have succeeded in proving one thing, and Sen. Mike Lee used a post from Barack Obama to make the point:

Advertisement

For additional irony, the Dems who fled Texas to try and delay proceedings went to Illinois, a state so gerrymandered that even Stephen Colbert couldn't help but point out the Dem hypocrisy. Pritzker knows something about running away from a state, because that's what he did during Covid while ordering everybody else to stay put, and he has vowed to protect the Texas Dems from arrest. 

It's been reported that Pritzker is considering a run for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2028, and some new polling helps explain why he's suddenly going all-in with the Texas Dems against gerrymandering, but only when Republicans do it: 

Via Real Clear Politics

A new poll conducted by M3 Strategies on behalf of the Illinois Policy Institute reveals that Gov. Pritzker is now underwater with Illinois general election voters. The reason? While he’s focused on building a national profile and appealing to far-left primary voters, he’s alienating the very people who elected him governor.

It’s no secret Pritzker has his eyes on the White House. And the first step on that path is winning over national Democratic primary voters. Over the past year, he’s made increasingly radical policy moves and public statements designed to impress the progressive wing of the party – but those same moves are costing him credibility with moderates and independents back home.

Recommended

Wesley Yang Exposes Left’s Math Meltdown: ‘Female’ Prodigy Is a Boy, and the Woke Can’t Cope
justmindy
Advertisement

The Democratic Party continues to be a rudderless ship with the midterms just around the corner and the clown car of presidential hopefuls already starting to fill up. 

"Fail locally, succeed nationally"? Good luck with that, governor. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wesley Yang Exposes Left’s Math Meltdown: ‘Female’ Prodigy Is a Boy, and the Woke Can’t Cope
justmindy
Chalk Up Another L for Greasy Gavin: Court Strikes Down California Law Banning Parody Videos
Grateful Calvin
ZERO Self-Awareness: MSNBC Is Suddenly VERY Concerned That Trump Is 'Weaponizing the DOJ'
Grateful Calvin
Tim Cook’s $600B Pledge to America Triggers Leftist Meltdown: Trump’s Winning and They’re Whining
justmindy
One Year On: Goofy Tim Walz Spins Kamala’s Epic Flop While X Roars With Laughter
justmindy
Cry Me a River: Student Loan Whiners and Their Massive Debt Crash Outs
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wesley Yang Exposes Left’s Math Meltdown: ‘Female’ Prodigy Is a Boy, and the Woke Can’t Cope justmindy
Advertisement