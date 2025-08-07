Maybe THIS Has Something to Do With Illinois Gov. Pritzker Joining the Runaway Texas Dem Theatrics

A group of runaway Texas Democrats who fled their state in an attempt to stall a Republican plan to redraw the state's congressional map have succeeded in proving one thing, and Sen. Mike Lee used a post from Barack Obama to make the point:

Dems only call it “gerrymandering” when it’s in a Republican state



When it happens in Illinois, they call it “democracy” https://t.co/erlaF433p7 pic.twitter.com/4ETi84C1Cs — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 6, 2025

For additional irony, the Dems who fled Texas to try and delay proceedings went to Illinois, a state so gerrymandered that even Stephen Colbert couldn't help but point out the Dem hypocrisy. Pritzker knows something about running away from a state, because that's what he did during Covid while ordering everybody else to stay put, and he has vowed to protect the Texas Dems from arrest.

It's been reported that Pritzker is considering a run for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2028, and some new polling helps explain why he's suddenly going all-in with the Texas Dems against gerrymandering, but only when Republicans do it:

Look at that: new poll from M3 Strategies for IPI shows JB Pritzker now underwater in his home state. https://t.co/SOX6ZCyun8 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 7, 2025

New poll has J.B. Pritzker underwater in his own state, 47/50, as he focuses on his national profile. 60% of voters said high taxes were the most important issue facing Illinois.https://t.co/K9Nur0RSK8 — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) August 7, 2025

Via Real Clear Politics:

A new poll conducted by M3 Strategies on behalf of the Illinois Policy Institute reveals that Gov. Pritzker is now underwater with Illinois general election voters. The reason? While he’s focused on building a national profile and appealing to far-left primary voters, he’s alienating the very people who elected him governor. It’s no secret Pritzker has his eyes on the White House. And the first step on that path is winning over national Democratic primary voters. Over the past year, he’s made increasingly radical policy moves and public statements designed to impress the progressive wing of the party – but those same moves are costing him credibility with moderates and independents back home.

The Democratic Party continues to be a rudderless ship with the midterms just around the corner and the clown car of presidential hopefuls already starting to fill up.

I do not understand how these Democratic governors who are failing their states in every possible way are seen as leaders on the national stage — eriqbre 📐 (@eriqbre) August 7, 2025

"Fail locally, succeed nationally"? Good luck with that, governor.

