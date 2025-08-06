Scott Jennings Listed Highly Gerrymandered Dem-Run States and a Journo Explained Why That's 'D'ifferent

The running joke is that whenever somebody in the lib media or Democrat politicians are confronted with the Left's hypocrisy on any number of issues, the response is essentially an explanation of why "that's 'D'ifferent."

Scott Jennings had another CNN appearance during which he expertly shot down some Democrat narratives and talking points, but one contributor, whose X bio also says is a "distinguished journalist," did that very thing during a segment yesterday.

The Dems are having fits about the possibility that the Texas GOP will redraw the congressional map there, and so in an attempt to stall that effort they fled to the heavily gerrymandered state of Illinois.

Jennings pointed out other heavily gerrymandered states that the Dems run and the journalist, Maria Hinojosa, didn't think that was nearly as problematic as when the GOP does it:

This exchange just about sums up the entire Democrat gaslighting campaign on redistricting:



JENNINGS: Are you also going to argue that they‘re rigging the election in Dem states or just in Texas? *rattles off list of highly gerrymandered Dem states* —



HINOJOSA: That’s… pic.twitter.com/gSXJJGIuYh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 6, 2025

Here's the rest of that post from @WesternLensman:

JENNINGS: Are you also going to argue that they‘re rigging the election in Dem states or just in Texas? *rattles off list of highly gerrymandered Dem states* — HINOJOSA: That’s different. I don’t agree with it. But they still need to do it! Lmao. Democrats somehow want you to believe the practices they’ve relentlessly engaged in never happened, and that they really just want fair/non-partisan maps — but gosh darn it the mean ol’ Republicans in TX are forcing them to hold their nose and do some gerrymandering.

Well, there it is!

Literally using "that's (D)ifferent" in a live argument on TV.



You can't make this up. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) August 6, 2025

“They did the rigging the right way!" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 6, 2025

And of course the "right" way to much of the media is the "left" way.

Gerrymandering for me but not for thee!@TheDemocrats It’s always (d)ifferent when they (d)o it. — Rob (@lib_taser) August 6, 2025

They couldn't be more predictable.

