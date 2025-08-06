Julie Kelly Offers Axios a List of Names After Report on 'MAGA Retribution' Against Obama-Era Officials

As we previously reported, Attorney General Pam Bondi last week took the next step in the Russia collusion hoax probe:

🚨BREAKING NEWS: @AGPamBondi signed an order directing a GRAND JURY to investigate an "alleged conspiracy" in the Russian Collusion Hoax saga.



Here we go. pic.twitter.com/TdXmTFAAhP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2025

Advertisement

Cue Democrat and media triggering about a "watershed moment in the history of MAGA retribution." At least that's how Axios put it here:

AG Pam Bondi's decision to order a grand jury investigation into Obama-era intelligence officials is a watershed moment in the history of MAGA retribution after 10 years of demanding the arrests of Trump's political enemies. https://t.co/CnaayK1yeO — Axios (@axios) August 6, 2025

Anybody want to talk about the history of Democrat retribution via their many lawfare efforts that ended up backfiring and helping put Trump back into the White House for a second term?

Julie Kelly had a reminder for Axios and the Democrats about what went on when Joe Biden was in the White House and the Dems ran the DOJ:

A short list of Trump aides and advisors ordered to testify before federal grand jury under the Biden regime:



Mike Pence

Mark Meadows

Jared Kushner

Dan Scavino

Boris Epshteyn

Stephen Miller

Kash Patel

Hope Hicks

Rudy Giuliani

John Ratcliffe

Chad Wolf

Ken Cuccinelli

Lawyers: Pat… https://t.co/HjPl5XjaA1 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 6, 2025

Where were the "watershed moment" reports from the media back then?

Here's that list if you can't see all the names in the above post:

Mike Pence Mark Meadows Jared Kushner Dan Scavino Boris Epshteyn Stephen Miller Kash Patel Hope Hicks Rudy Giuliani John Ratcliffe Chad Wolf Ken Cuccinelli Lawyers: Pat Philbin, Pat Cipolonne, Evan Corcoran among others

But wait, there's more!

Top Pence aides Marc Short and Greg Jacob

Close personal aides Nick Luna, Beau Harrison, William Russell (twice)

Newt Gingrich

Cassidy Hutchinson (aide to Meadows)

Alyssa Farah Griffin (comms aide)

Members of his Secret Service detail — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 6, 2025

For some reason it always seems like the spin is a little different depending on what letter the president has after their name...

How different the tone is depending on who the party is… pic.twitter.com/FBkHoc4oAh — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) August 6, 2025

Weird how that works, right?

But of course that's "D"ifferent, which has been an increasingly recurring theme lately.

The Democrats just hate having to follow the new rules they instituted. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) August 6, 2025

The Dems and their media enablers loved the FA part, but the FO era seems to be triggering them.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!