Julie Kelly Offers Axios a List of Names After Report on 'MAGA Retribution' Against Obama-Era Officials

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on August 06, 2025
Twitter

As we previously reported, Attorney General Pam Bondi last week took the next step in the Russia collusion hoax probe:

Cue Democrat and media triggering about a "watershed moment in the history of MAGA retribution." At least that's how Axios put it here: 

Anybody want to talk about the history of Democrat retribution via their many lawfare efforts that ended up backfiring and helping put Trump back into the White House for a second term? 

Julie Kelly had a reminder for Axios and the Democrats about what went on when Joe Biden was in the White House and the Dems ran the DOJ:

Where were the "watershed moment" reports from the media back then?

Here's that list if you can't see all the names in the above post:

Mike Pence 

Mark Meadows 

Jared Kushner 

Dan Scavino 

Boris Epshteyn 

Stephen Miller 

Kash Patel 

Hope Hicks 

Rudy Giuliani 

John Ratcliffe 

Chad Wolf 

Ken Cuccinelli 

Lawyers: Pat Philbin, Pat Cipolonne, Evan Corcoran among others

But wait, there's more!

For some reason it always seems like the spin is a little different depending on what letter the president has after their name...

Weird how that works, right? 

But of course that's "D"ifferent, which has been an increasingly recurring theme lately. 

The Dems and their media enablers loved the FA part, but the FO era seems to be triggering them.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

