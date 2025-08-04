AOC’s Super Shady Spouse Swap: Riley Roberts Gets All the Perks and Dodges...
Pam Bondi's Announcement on Next Step In Russia Collusion Hoax Probe Is DEFINITELY Going to Rattle Nerves

Doug P. | 5:20 PM on August 04, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Last month Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department after exposing what had been going on behind the scenes at the White House and in the intelligence community in the months, weeks and days leading up to the 2016 election. 

Advertisement

When it comes to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, James Clapper and many others, the "election rigging" allegations against the other side were projection of the highest order. 

The process continues to play out, and today the next step was taken, according to a Fox News report: 

Everything the Democrats were saying in 2016 about Trump were just glimpses into what THEY were doing at the time. 

"Bondi has directed a federal prosecutor to bring the evidence given the them by Tulsi Gabbard to a Grand Jury for potential INDICTMENTS. Some sources are mentioning James Clapper and John Brennan could be the first to be charged."

Advertisement

Jonathan Turley has recently explained why he believes that former CIA Director John Brennan is the most exposed in the legal sense, but we'll see how things play out. 

Brennan's going to be doing five hits a day on MSNBC with a sweat towel over his shoulder the whole time. 

That is very likely to be the case. 

As we often say, stay tuned!

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement