Pam Bondi's Announcement on Next Step In Russia Collusion Hoax Probe Is DEFINITELY Going to Rattle Nerves

Last month Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department after exposing what had been going on behind the scenes at the White House and in the intelligence community in the months, weeks and days leading up to the 2016 election.

When it comes to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, James Clapper and many others, the "election rigging" allegations against the other side were projection of the highest order.

The process continues to play out, and today the next step was taken, according to a Fox News report:

🚨BREAKING NEWS: @AGPamBondi signed an order directing a GRAND JURY to investigate an "alleged conspiracy" in the Russian Collusion Hoax saga.



Here we go. pic.twitter.com/TdXmTFAAhP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2025

Everything the Democrats were saying in 2016 about Trump were just glimpses into what THEY were doing at the time.

🚨 BREAKING: The Trump DOJ has announced a GRAND JURY in the Russia Collusion Hoax



This is MASSIVE! 🔥



Bondi has directed a federal prosecutor to bring the evidence given the them by Tulsi Gabbard to a Grand Jury for potential INDICTMENTS.



Some sources are mentioning James… pic.twitter.com/68zMgWcGow — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 4, 2025

"Bondi has directed a federal prosecutor to bring the evidence given the them by Tulsi Gabbard to a Grand Jury for potential INDICTMENTS. Some sources are mentioning James Clapper and John Brennan could be the first to be charged."

Jonathan Turley has recently explained why he believes that former CIA Director John Brennan is the most exposed in the legal sense, but we'll see how things play out.

John realizing all the MSNBC hits last week didn’t help pic.twitter.com/FhTaLPywOb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 4, 2025

Brennan's going to be doing five hits a day on MSNBC with a sweat towel over his shoulder the whole time.

I guarantee you they have more evidence than we have seen. https://t.co/YEuQjC1OVy — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) August 4, 2025

That is very likely to be the case.

Grab the popcorn, this will be fun to watch. https://t.co/dwSwzTKXNf — Intel Stream (@IntelStream) August 4, 2025

As we often say, stay tuned!

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

