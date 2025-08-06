Lunar Lunacy: CBS Mornings Host Worried Colonization Could Harm the Moon’s Indigenous Popu...
AP's Report About How 'Survivors of Israel's Pager Attack on Hezbollah' Are Struggling Cues Tiny Violins

Doug P. | 11:40 AM on August 06, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Associated Press has published another article that Rep. Rashida Tlaib might consider suitable for framing.

You remember the Israeli operation targeting Hezbollah terrorists with booby-trapped pagers in September of last year: 

Advertisement

Fast forward about ten months and the Associated Press has done a follow-up story.

How's this for an AP angle? 

Shorter Associated Press:

The AP just wanted to shine a light on the dashed hopes and dreams of murderous terrorists everywhere. 

There's a full tiny violin concert going on because of that article. 

Why, yes... yes they are.

And it shows!

We're not sure outlets like the AP are capable of feeling shame or embarrassment. 

Trump doesn't call them the "fake news media" for nothing!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives (while outlets like the AP churn out sympathetic pieces about terrorists). 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives (while outlets like the AP churn out sympathetic pieces about terrorists).

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

