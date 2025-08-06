AP's Report About How 'Survivors of Israel's Pager Attack on Hezbollah' Are Struggling Cues Tiny Violins

The Associated Press has published another article that Rep. Rashida Tlaib might consider suitable for framing.

You remember the Israeli operation targeting Hezbollah terrorists with booby-trapped pagers in September of last year:

Israel took over Hezbollah’s supply chain for walkie talkies back in 2015 and intercepted their comms for years.



Then in 2023, they offered to sell them the booby-trapped pagers. Hezbollah indirectly paid Israel for the devices that would take out so many of their operatives. pic.twitter.com/U24nSjsaAf — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 5, 2024

Fast forward about ten months and the Associated Press has done a follow-up story.

How's this for an AP angle?

Survivors of Israel's pager attack on Hezbollah struggle to recover https://t.co/5ME29bqRZR — The Associated Press (@AP) August 6, 2025

Shorter Associated Press:

Won’t someone think of the plight of the poor Hezbollah terrorists?! https://t.co/HIuqWZpCrG — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 6, 2025

The AP just wanted to shine a light on the dashed hopes and dreams of murderous terrorists everywhere.

There's a full tiny violin concert going on because of that article.

Just what the world needed. A humanitarian story of an evil death merchant.



Won’t anyone think of the bloody terrorist?



Just when you thought @AP couldn’t sink any lower, they blissfully plumb the depths. https://t.co/m2Y4KQTpJW pic.twitter.com/r6O8d7LfP4 — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 6, 2025

So journos are writing puff pieces about actual terrorists who killed US soldiers huh https://t.co/BdUX0Jg1SO pic.twitter.com/EEc1LhqA7D — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 6, 2025

Why, yes... yes they are.

Headlines like this serve as a reminder that the AP shared an office with Hamas. https://t.co/OucZVCQkUe pic.twitter.com/VbMYnb0GWY — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 6, 2025

And it shows!

"Won't you all keep the injured terrorists in your thoughts and prayers?"



I know you used to share office spaces with these animals, AP, but I didn't realize you were actually sleeping with him. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) August 6, 2025

I’m sorry that terrorists even have the opportunity to recover. Please be embarrassed. — Florida Dad Reborn (@FLDadReborn) August 6, 2025

We're not sure outlets like the AP are capable of feeling shame or embarrassment.

Trump doesn't call them the "fake news media" for nothing!

