Kamala Harris' Colbert Appearance Explained a LOT and It Was Even Too Cringe for a Panelist on 'The View'

As you know, Kamala Harris appeared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" last week and it was nice of them to give everybody a reminder of why Donald Trump was the overwhelming winner of November's election.

The interview was actually an explanatory two-fer: It helped explain why Colbert's getting canceled, why Harris lost, and why there's no particular leader of the Democratic Party.

Kamala doesn't seem to know who the leader of the Democrat party is.



Is it AOC or Mamdani?pic.twitter.com/cY3LAMAonD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 1, 2025

The answer to that question is "definitely NOT Kamala Harris or Joe Biden."

Alyssa Farah on "The View" even roasted Harris for the Colbert interview. File this one under "W" for "When you've lost 'The View'":

🚨 WATCH: 'The View' co-host calls out Kamala Harris interview as “microcosm of everything that's wrong with Democrats.”



Appearing on Colbert was like “announcing your exploratory committee on the sinking deck of the Titanic,” adds @AlyssaFarah Griffin.



"He’s losing $40 million… pic.twitter.com/crhjUSYYKj — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 4, 2025

Here's the full quote:

"He’s losing $40 million a year. He was in the Ed Sullivan Theater, which is expensive, to talk about the plight of democracy at CBS, a network that’s having its own struggles right now. Playing to something a shrinking audience that is network television, not realizing it’s not where the American voters are.” “If everyone advising her told her this was a good idea, that is not where I would have made the grand comeback. It’s like announcing your exploratory committee on the sinking deck of the Titanic.”

A failing show that loses money hosting a failed Dem candidate who lost even more money and blaming it all on Trump couldn't be more fitting.

Wow! At least there is one honest cohost on The View who can speak the truth when not surrounded by the other harpies on the dias. https://t.co/JLKc4dwSWp — Robert Garrison (@MAGAEGGS) August 4, 2025

Every now and then you'll hear a bit of truth on that show. Not often, but on rare occasion.

