NEA Says We Should Refer to America as 'What We Now Call the United States of America'

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on December 17, 2025
AngieArtist

Karol Markowicz has a fantastic (and frightening) column in The New York Post about the National Education Association, the largest labor union in America … or "what we now call the United States of America." Markowicz, who sits on the board of Defending Education, reported on some documents obtained by the organization. These included guidance on the teaching of "neopronouns" and "xeopronouns."

So, if we understand correctly, neopronouns are those non-binary pronouns like "xe/xem/xyr." Xeopronouns, they're teaching your children, are for “conceptual identities” such as “cat/cats/catself.”

Markowicz writes:

It’s not just the gender bunk that was presented at the conference, either.

The NEA is not entirely sure this whole “America” thing is going to stick, so they refer to it as “what we know as the United States of America” and “what we now call the United States of America” in multiple slides.

Apparently xeopronouns are rock-solid but a 249-year-old country might just be a fad.

Also, sorry, gay people, but “homosexual” is a no-no term now, according to the NEA.

Why?

Because “this term comes across as clinical and dog whistle-y.”

Markowicz reports that the NEA touts more than 3 million members, many of them public school teachers.

And 99.9 percent of the union's political donations go to Democratic candidates, who then fight parental rights and school choice, trapping the children (and their dollars) in the public system.

