Karma Police, Arrest This Man: OSC Launches Official Investigation Into Jack 'Lawfare' Smi...
VP J.D. Vance’s Cosmic Quest: Probing UFOs and Alien Mysteries
Spread the Failure: Strategist Says Dems Plan to Deploy Kamala Harris to ‘Help’...
Fool Us Twice: Dem Neera Tanden Says Democrats Should Be Trusted on ‘New’...
Oklahoma’s New ‘America First’ Teacher Test for Blue State Refugees: A Bold Move...
Trump Dumps Biden's BLS Hack for Fudging Jobs Numbers: Another Win for America...
VIP
Heartbreak in the Neon Glow: My Tragedy and Las Vegas’s Fading Allure
AMERICA FIRST! Job Growth Numbers Are GREAT News for Americans, Not So Much...
Get the Lady Some Kleenex! Elizabeth Warren Has the SADZ Over the End...
VIP
Kamala, We're Just Not That Into You
U.S. Lawmaker Warns Europe's Online Safety Bill Poses Threat to Americans' Free Speech...
We Voted for THIS! ZERO Illegals Released Into America for Third Consecutive Month
Then We'd Like to Make a Withdrawal! Rep. Mark Pocan Insists Once Again...
Lefties Invade Rep. Bryan Steil's Wisconsin Townhall to Scream About Hitler (Complete With...

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Explains Why the Dem Party Has Such a Dismal Favorability Rating (Just Guess)

Doug P. | 9:34 AM on August 02, 2025
Meme screenshot

Yesterday we had another update about how the public is viewing the job Democrats are doing as a party, and it turns out that the general public doesn't seem to approve of all the insanity, TDS and efforts to protect criminal illegals from being deported:

Advertisement

What's the reason for the Democrat approval being stuck somewhere in between termite infestation and contagious conjunctivitis? 

Senator Amy Klobuchar took a break from talking to imaginary people at the grocery store to explain that the Dem Party's favorability is so low because... well, you probably guessed already (video via @WesternLensman): 

Well, the constant TDS from the Left certainly isn't helping, so maybe to a degree she's correct. 

Recommended

Karma Police, Arrest This Man: OSC Launches Official Investigation Into Jack 'Lawfare' Smith
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

And it's all projection. The "chaos" is all inside the Democratic Party which is at the moment a rudderless sinking ship. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karma Police, Arrest This Man: OSC Launches Official Investigation Into Jack 'Lawfare' Smith
Grateful Calvin
Fool Us Twice: Dem Neera Tanden Says Democrats Should Be Trusted on ‘New’ Immigration Reform Plan
Warren Squire
Get the Lady Some Kleenex! Elizabeth Warren Has the SADZ Over the End of the Department of Education
Amy Curtis
Oklahoma’s New ‘America First’ Teacher Test for Blue State Refugees: A Bold Move to Keep It Red
justmindy
VP J.D. Vance’s Cosmic Quest: Probing UFOs and Alien Mysteries
justmindy
Trump Dumps Biden's BLS Hack for Fudging Jobs Numbers: Another Win for America First
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Karma Police, Arrest This Man: OSC Launches Official Investigation Into Jack 'Lawfare' Smith Grateful Calvin
Advertisement