Sen. Amy Klobuchar Explains Why the Dem Party Has Such a Dismal Favorability Rating (Just Guess)

Yesterday we had another update about how the public is viewing the job Democrats are doing as a party, and it turns out that the general public doesn't seem to approve of all the insanity, TDS and efforts to protect criminal illegals from being deported:

HOO BOY: CNN is now reporting that new polls reveal that the Democrat party is a "complete and unnter mess!" pic.twitter.com/LSAp0gc494 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 1, 2025

What's the reason for the Democrat approval being stuck somewhere in between termite infestation and contagious conjunctivitis?

Senator Amy Klobuchar took a break from talking to imaginary people at the grocery store to explain that the Dem Party's favorability is so low because... well, you probably guessed already (video via @WesternLensman):

Amy Klobuchar is asked why Democrat polling numbers are so low.



Her answer?



It’s Trump’s fault. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CdFHWc91yD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 2, 2025

Well, the constant TDS from the Left certainly isn't helping, so maybe to a degree she's correct.

Well, technically it IS Trump’s fault.



His success is their failure, and he’s exposing them for the corrupt, and morally bankrupt people they are. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 2, 2025

It’s embarrassing to be a democrat! — LP (@ladp216) August 2, 2025

The “chaos” schtick is so tired. They’ve been doing this for 5 months straight. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 2, 2025

And it's all projection. The "chaos" is all inside the Democratic Party which is at the moment a rudderless sinking ship.

