'Democrat Brand Is in the Basement': Let's Check on How the Dems Are Currently Viewed By Voters

Yesterday nothing spelled out the current state of the Democratic Party better than the former presidential nominee who got wiped out in the November election appearing on the recently canceled show hosted by the DNC's main late-night "entertainment" wing propagandist.

Advertisement

On the Colbert show, Harris was asked to name the leader of the Dem Party. We couldn't help but notice that "Kamala Harris" or "Joe Biden" weren't even close to being mentioned. Actually, nobody was mentioned:

Kamala doesn't seem to know who the leader of the Democrat party is.



Is it AOC or Mamdani?pic.twitter.com/cY3LAMAonD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 1, 2025

The Dem party seems to have turned into a floating insane asylum with no rudder.

That fact has become apparent to many Americans as well. Here's our periodic look at how things are going for the Dems with it comes to public perception:

HOO BOY: CNN is now reporting that new polls reveal that the Democrat party is a "complete and unnter mess!" pic.twitter.com/LSAp0gc494 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 1, 2025

Ouch!

Having the most prominent Democrats be communists, socialists and theatrical idiots with the rest of them showing that they only really care about preventing the deportation of criminal illegals is working out great... for the Republicans.

The core problem is they stopped being a Party of ideas and policies, and went all-in on being the anti-Trump Party.



And people are sick of it.



What they need is their version of Donald Trump to remake the Party into something appealing, but I don’t see that happening. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 1, 2025

So far the Dems just keep doubling and tripling down on the crazy.

And then some.

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes and expose the Democrats' shenanigans and dishonesty. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!