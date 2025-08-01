Frumpy Statues of Black Women: The Controversial New Face of Anti-Excellence in Public...
'Democrat Brand Is in the Basement': Let's Check on How the Dems Are Currently Viewed By Voters

Doug P. | 1:43 PM on August 01, 2025
Meme screenshot

Yesterday nothing spelled out the current state of the Democratic Party better than the former presidential nominee who got wiped out in the November election appearing on the recently canceled show hosted by the DNC's main late-night "entertainment" wing propagandist.

On the Colbert show, Harris was asked to name the leader of the Dem Party. We couldn't help but notice that "Kamala Harris" or "Joe Biden" weren't even close to being mentioned. Actually, nobody was mentioned: 

The Dem party seems to have turned into a floating insane asylum with no rudder. 

That fact has become apparent to many Americans as well. Here's our periodic look at how things are going for the Dems with it comes to public perception: 

Ouch!

Having the most prominent Democrats be communists, socialists and theatrical idiots with the rest of them showing that they only really care about preventing the deportation of criminal illegals is working out great... for the Republicans. 

WHAT ARE YOU THINKING?! Docs Pen NYT Op-Ed Demanding New Definition of Death to Increase Organ Donor Pool
Amy Curtis
So far the Dems just keep doubling and tripling down on the crazy. 

And then some.

