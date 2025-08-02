Another Dem (Pramila Jayapal) Tries to Take a Swipe at Trump Over Prices and Hits Biden Instead

By now you're all familiar with the Democrat spin on the Trump administration more than six months in, and that's to say it's "chaos" and the economy is terrible.

That, like everything else that comes from the Left, isn't true but they're still trying, even if it ends up kicking Biden right where it counts. One of the more glaring examples in the last couple weeks was this graph that The Democrats thought made Trump look bad until somebody checked the dates. At that point it was deleted:

Dems like Gov. Gavin Newsom have also tried to make inflation under Trump look like it's rising fast but have only made people realize how much better things are now.

Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal decided to get in on some of the action by sharing this story she hopes everybody thinks is a swipe at Trump and the Republicans:

Wonder why your energy bill has been getting so much more expensive?



Blame Donald Trump and Republicans. They chose to hike your rates so billionaires could get a tax break.https://t.co/zveCMKUh47 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) August 2, 2025

As usual, the Left's strategy is still to just say anything and hope everybody's stupid.

Well, she thinks she's serious but it's actually another Democrat self-own.

Did you consider electricity was expensive because electricity prices increased 31% under Biden and your Party? — Awaiting my free stuff (@tesicram) August 2, 2025

My electric bill has gone up over 25% but that was under BIDEN, not Trump.



Stop lying to the American people!! — What The Hell (@whatthe57619260) August 2, 2025

This happened under Biden. Try again. — Jeffah-fah Done Ham (@Crayluxe) August 2, 2025

This is from the article Jayapal linked, which not surprisingly originally appeared at Vox. But unless Trump and the Republicans passed the "Big Beautiful Bill" in 2022 this is just another backfired attempt to blame the current administration:

In almost all parts of the country, the amount people pay for electricity on their power bills — the retail price — has risen faster than the rate of inflation since 2022, and that will likely continue through 2026, according to the Energy Information Administration, or EIA.

Yeah, we're pretty sure Trump wasn't in office back then, congresswoman.

It didn’t just get expensive. It got expensive under Joe Biden. — kilo mike mike (@kilo_mike_mike) August 2, 2025

The people who published the article likely put "suddenly got more expensive" in the headline because they knew dishonest Dems would gladly share it and try to blame Trump.

