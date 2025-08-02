Mehdi Hassan Rewrites History With Claim Democrats Tried REALLY Hard Not to Politicize...
She's So Cringe! Christine Pelosi Teases That She's Running, but Not the Way...
Pedaling DEI: Cycling Weekly Demands Bike Communities Include Fat Black Women (or They're...
Donna Brazile Says NPR/PBS-Defunding MAGA 'Cannot Compete With Ideas' (Cue a Hard Trip...
It Was NEVER About Safety! One Week In, Here's What's Blocked by the...
Journo/Interior Designer Jim Acosta Guarantees Trump's WH Ballroom Is Going to 'Look Like...
So Say '51 Former Intelligence Agents'? Rolling Stone Claims the Kremlin Made Up...
VIP
CBS News Pushes Biden's Usual Angry BS About Trump Without Noting the Irony...
Karma Police, Arrest This Man: OSC Launches Official Investigation Into Jack 'Lawfare' Smi...
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Explains Why the Dem Party Has Such a Dismal Favorability...
VP J.D. Vance’s Cosmic Quest: Probing UFOs and Alien Mysteries
Spread the Failure: Strategist Says Dems Plan to Deploy Kamala Harris to ‘Help’...
Fool Us Twice: Dem Neera Tanden Says Democrats Should Be Trusted on ‘New’...
Oklahoma’s New ‘America First’ Teacher Test for Blue State Refugees: A Bold Move...

Another Dem (Pramila Jayapal) Tries to Take a Swipe at Trump Over Prices and Hits Biden Instead

Doug P. | 2:40 PM on August 02, 2025
imgflip

By now you're all familiar with the Democrat spin on the Trump administration more than six months in, and that's to say it's "chaos" and the economy is terrible.

Advertisement

That, like everything else that comes from the Left, isn't true but they're still trying, even if it ends up kicking Biden right where it counts. One of the more glaring examples in the last couple weeks was this graph that The Democrats thought made Trump look bad until somebody checked the dates. At that point it was deleted:

Dems like Gov. Gavin Newsom have also tried to make inflation under Trump look like it's rising fast but have only made people realize how much better things are now. 

Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal decided to get in on some of the action by sharing this story she hopes everybody thinks is a swipe at Trump and the Republicans: 

As usual, the Left's strategy is still to just say anything and hope everybody's stupid. 

Well, she thinks she's serious but it's actually another Democrat self-own. 

Recommended

Pedaling DEI: Cycling Weekly Demands Bike Communities Include Fat Black Women (or They're RACIST!)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This is from the article Jayapal linked, which not surprisingly originally appeared at Vox. But unless Trump and the Republicans passed the "Big Beautiful Bill" in 2022 this is just another backfired attempt to blame the current administration: 

In almost all parts of the country, the amount people pay for electricity on their power bills — the retail price — has risen faster than the rate of inflation since 2022, and that will likely continue through 2026, according to the Energy Information Administration, or EIA.

Yeah, we're pretty sure Trump wasn't in office back then, congresswoman. 

The people who published the article likely put "suddenly got more expensive" in the headline because they knew dishonest Dems would gladly share it and try to blame Trump. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and lies about Trump's agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pedaling DEI: Cycling Weekly Demands Bike Communities Include Fat Black Women (or They're RACIST!)
Amy Curtis
It Was NEVER About Safety! One Week In, Here's What's Blocked by the U.K.'s Orwellian Online Bill
Amy Curtis
Donna Brazile Says NPR/PBS-Defunding MAGA 'Cannot Compete With Ideas' (Cue a Hard Trip Over Hillary)
Doug P.
She's So Cringe! Christine Pelosi Teases That She's Running, but Not the Way You'd Think (VIDEO)
Amy Curtis
So Say '51 Former Intelligence Agents'? Rolling Stone Claims the Kremlin Made Up Russiagate Evidence
Grateful Calvin
Karma Police, Arrest This Man: OSC Launches Official Investigation Into Jack 'Lawfare' Smith
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pedaling DEI: Cycling Weekly Demands Bike Communities Include Fat Black Women (or They're RACIST!) Amy Curtis
Advertisement