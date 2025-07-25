Weapons-Grade Stupid: Illogical New Republic Doubles Down on Anti-Trump Colbert Cancellati...
Revenge of the Janitors: Columbia’s Woke Meltdown Ends in Humiliating Settlement
Unhinged Leftists on Reddit Have Resorted to 'Reality Shifting' to Escape the Fact...
Amy Klobuchar Fact-NUKED from Orbit for Spinning Lies About Trump Admin's EPIC Changes...
Democrats' Attempted Russia Rewrite: The Greatest Gaslight Show on Earth
VIP
South Park Just Showed All of Us Who Paramount, CBS and Comedy Central...
RUH-ROH, Raggy! Lefty Propaganda Org Media Matters 'STRUGGLING to Survive' and X Has...
Correlation Is NOT Causation: Lefty Thinks Declining Fertility Rates Means Overturning Roe...
Ben Rhodes in for a WORLD of Hurt Over His NASTY Post Smearing...
WOKE WIN?! LOL! Deranged Lib Goes Full CAPS-LOCK Vowing No Kids in Trump's...
Eric Swalwell Cites Grok to Fact-Check Nuke People Mocking Him About Fang Fang...
VIP
Democrats Are Going to Run Hunter Biden, Aren't They?
Ted Lieu's Terrible, Horrible, VERY BAD Day on X Gets WORSE After His...
Swampies SCATTER! DOGE Guts USDA's DC Bloat, Forces Lazy Bureaucrats to Face Real...

John Brennan Tells an Agreeable Jen Psaki That Tulsi Gabbard's Lying, and You Know What THAT Means

Doug P. | 3:40 PM on July 25, 2025
Screenshotted meme

It's always fun when somebody who worked for a particular Democrat goes on a show hosted by somebody else who worked for the same Democrat and the guest makes claims while the host nods in the affirmative. All while we're supposed to believe that some form of "journalism" has just taken place. 

Advertisement

Such was the case on Jen Psaki's MSNBC show this week, where she had a chat with former CIA Director John Brennan, who Jonathan Turley said could be in the most legal trouble of all the parties involved in creating and pushing the Russia collusion hoax.

The propaganda effort on MSNBC has been dialed up to eleven in this clip, via @WesternLensman: 

Two notorious liars calling somebody else a liar crossed the streams and nearly managed to rip an irony wormhole in time and space. But at least that confirms that Gabbard is definitely over the target and, as they loved to say about Trump, "the walls are closing in."

Recommended

Revenge of the Janitors: Columbia’s Woke Meltdown Ends in Humiliating Settlement
justmindy
Advertisement

And they call that "journalism."

Just perfect, isn't it?

Nope, not complicated at all.

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax and the walls are definitely closing in on people like John Brennan.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Revenge of the Janitors: Columbia’s Woke Meltdown Ends in Humiliating Settlement
justmindy
Weapons-Grade Stupid: Illogical New Republic Doubles Down on Anti-Trump Colbert Cancellation Narrative
Amy Curtis
RUH-ROH, Raggy! Lefty Propaganda Org Media Matters 'STRUGGLING to Survive' and X Has HILARIOUS Thoughts
Sam J.
Unhinged Leftists on Reddit Have Resorted to 'Reality Shifting' to Escape the Fact Trump Is Our President
Amy Curtis
Amy Klobuchar Fact-NUKED from Orbit for Spinning Lies About Trump Admin's EPIC Changes to the USDA
Sam J.
Democrats' Attempted Russia Rewrite: The Greatest Gaslight Show on Earth
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Revenge of the Janitors: Columbia’s Woke Meltdown Ends in Humiliating Settlement justmindy
Advertisement