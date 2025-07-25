John Brennan Tells an Agreeable Jen Psaki That Tulsi Gabbard's Lying, and You Know What THAT Means

It's always fun when somebody who worked for a particular Democrat goes on a show hosted by somebody else who worked for the same Democrat and the guest makes claims while the host nods in the affirmative. All while we're supposed to believe that some form of "journalism" has just taken place.

Advertisement

Such was the case on Jen Psaki's MSNBC show this week, where she had a chat with former CIA Director John Brennan, who Jonathan Turley said could be in the most legal trouble of all the parties involved in creating and pushing the Russia collusion hoax.

The propaganda effort on MSNBC has been dialed up to eleven in this clip, via @WesternLensman:

On Wednesday John Brennan went on with Jen Psaki to lash out at Tulsi Gabbard, accusing her of lying.



Two Obama admin liars lying about lying, running cover for a hoax.



Legacy media, defined. pic.twitter.com/i1fISs0Zc1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 25, 2025

Two notorious liars calling somebody else a liar crossed the streams and nearly managed to rip an irony wormhole in time and space. But at least that confirms that Gabbard is definitely over the target and, as they loved to say about Trump, "the walls are closing in."

The sheer absurdity of Jen Psaki interviewing John Brennan can’t be overstated. She was Obama’s White House comms director at the exact moment Brennan and Obama were orchestrating the Russia collusion hoax against Trump. Now she’s playing journalist and he’s her guest. Shameless. https://t.co/MMZ20rkH0z — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) July 25, 2025

And they call that "journalism."

“Two Obama admin liars lying about lying, running cover for a hoax.



Legacy media, defined.” https://t.co/ssgO7q4lVC — WJLeBlanc (@le_wj98644) July 25, 2025

Just perfect, isn't it?

A liar interviewing another liar to cover up the lies their boss told them to lie about.



It sounds complicated but it’s not. https://t.co/CT87syvxHb — C3 (@C_3C_3) July 25, 2025

Nope, not complicated at all.

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax and the walls are definitely closing in on people like John Brennan.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!