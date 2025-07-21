Tom Homan Just Delivered a HUGE Reality Check to Sanctuary City Dems Trying to Keep ICE Out

The examples of just how disastrous the policies of Biden, Harris and Mayorkas have been for many Americans continue to be reported.

Here's another, via Fox News:

Advertisement

An off-duty Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer was shot in the face in New York City on Saturday night during an attempted robbery involving a previously-deported illegal immigrant, according to authorities. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identified the suspect as Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, a Dominican national who was caught by Border Patrol in April 2023. After being apprehended at the Arizona border, Nunez was released into the U.S., though he still has an active deportation order.

Has Sen. Chris Van Hollen had margaritas with that guy yet?

That's certainly not the first attack by a person in the U.S. illegally who the Dems are fighting to keep from being deported.

ICE officers are also being attacked thanks in no small part to the Democrats' "gestapo" rhetoric that does nothing but encourage violence toward federal law enforcement. But Dems like Rep. Jerrold Nadler respond to that by simply pretending it doesn't happen:

Jerry Nadler utters one of the dumbest questions ever.



He’s asked about the attacks on ICE agents.



“What attacks on ICE agents?!”



Despicable. pic.twitter.com/Nb86GXHaKi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2025

Despicable indeed.

Today DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, border czar Tom Homan and others had a press conference about the attacks on ICE officers. Homan's message to sanctuary city Democrats is going to trigger the lefties people fighting to keep criminal illegals on the streets of U.S. cities:

🚨🚨🚨Tom Homan has a message for sanctuary cities:



"I will work very hard with Secretary Noem to keep President Trump's promise and his commitment several weeks ago that sanctuary cities are now our PRIORITY. We're gonna FLOOD THE ZONE." pic.twitter.com/wnb6Qfh7Wi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2025

Fox News' Bill Melugin pointed out that Homan now has all the resources he'll need to go after criminal illegals and deport them, all while the Democrats scream and have fits:

Tom Homan pledges to surge ICE to sanctuary cities and "flood the zone" following the shooting and attempted robbery of an off duty CBP officer in NYC by two illegal aliens.

W/ the massive amount of money ICE is getting in the Big Beautiful Bill - he'll have resources to do it. https://t.co/JHKT6XyhR7 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 21, 2025

It's well past time that the border was secured and immigration laws enforced. As Trump said, we didn't need new legislation, just a new president.

Tom Homan is the best appointment that Trump has made.

America needs a badass patriot like Tom Homan. — Retired Florida Trucker Frank (@FlaTruckerFrank) July 21, 2025

Sanctuary City Dems don't like Homan, which means he's doing a great job.

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people and harbor criminal illegals.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!







