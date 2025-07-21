Slam-DUNK Evidence: Even WaPo Pulitzer Prize Winning Journo Calls New Russiagate Doc Dump...
The Trans Athlete Movement Is Running on Empty
Drawing Lines: Beto O’Rourke Says His Democrat Party Needs to Be More Ruthless...

Tom Homan Just Delivered a HUGE Reality Check to Sanctuary City Dems Trying to Keep ICE Out

Doug P. | 11:19 AM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The examples of just how disastrous the policies of Biden, Harris and Mayorkas have been for many Americans continue to be reported. 

Here's another, via Fox News:

An off-duty Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer was shot in the face in New York City on Saturday night during an attempted robbery involving a previously-deported illegal immigrant, according to authorities.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identified the suspect as Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, a Dominican national who was caught by Border Patrol in April 2023.

After being apprehended at the Arizona border, Nunez was released into the U.S., though he still has an active deportation order.

Has Sen. Chris Van Hollen had margaritas with that guy yet? 

That's certainly not the first attack by a person in the U.S. illegally who the Dems are fighting to keep from being deported.

ICE officers are also being attacked thanks in no small part to the Democrats' "gestapo" rhetoric that does nothing but encourage violence toward federal law enforcement. But Dems like Rep. Jerrold Nadler respond to that by simply pretending it doesn't happen: 

Despicable indeed.

Today DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, border czar Tom Homan and others had a press conference about the attacks on ICE officers. Homan's message to sanctuary city Democrats is going to trigger the lefties people fighting to keep criminal illegals on the streets of U.S. cities: 

FuzzyChimp
Fox News' Bill Melugin pointed out that Homan now has all the resources he'll need to go after criminal illegals and deport them, all while the Democrats scream and have fits: 

It's well past time that the border was secured and immigration laws enforced. As Trump said, we didn't need new legislation, just a new president. 

Sanctuary City Dems don't like Homan, which means he's doing a great job. 

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people and harbor criminal illegals. 

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!



