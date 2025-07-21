'How Is This Real?' Dems Are Sharing What's Basically a PSA for Slave Labor to Protect Illegals

You know how the Democrats have often slammed greedy business owners for not paying a fair "living wage" to their employees? When it comes to illegal aliens working on farms, in restaurants or the hotel industry, a massive exception to that has been carved out. As a matter of fact, some low paying jobs are crucial to the economic survival of the United States, according to the Dems.

There's even a video going around amongst Democrats now that has a real "only YOU can help keep our cheap labor" vibe to it:

🚨 This video is now going viral among Democrats online, showing illegal alien "crop pickers" Juan, Alonso, Liborio, Oscar, Roman, Reyes and Abraham as the "hands that feed us."



The Democrat Party never changed.pic.twitter.com/69LXY8ioCi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 21, 2025

Dem Sen. Cory Booker is all over this one:

The hands that feed us.



We see you.



We will fight to protect you.



op: shayfarmkid (via IG) pic.twitter.com/lQNwMZwtRZ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 21, 2025

"This message brought to you by the National Open Borders Foundation."

Lmao how is this real — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) July 21, 2025

For the Dems it's another one of those "it's come to this" moments:

Throwing up an ad for slave labor is wild … https://t.co/kUbywrJglw — Ratsu ☘️ 🇮🇪 (@Ratsuwest) July 21, 2025

And yet here we are.

The Democrats’ position is that we need to raise the minimum wage and then hire foreign illegals you can pay less to do the actual work.



This is also the position of every “socialist” in the country. https://t.co/GhJWajkRzr — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) July 21, 2025

For some reason this all seems so familar...

You can’t make this up.



Booker posts a video of illegal immigrants picking asparagus.



What does this behavior by the democrats remind you of in American history? https://t.co/4zZXTWeDZe — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) July 21, 2025

Yeah, it's a total mystery, right?

They sure haven't changed one bit.

The H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers Visa… is literally already a thing and 400,000+ migrants are using and can apply for.



Any and all politicians supporting illegal activities when there is already a legal process are committing treason against the citizens of the USA. https://t.co/SeCaUAZrvX pic.twitter.com/qAvvHCvGaz — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) July 21, 2025

Well, that pretty much sums up the last several years for the Democrats on the issue of immigration and border security.

