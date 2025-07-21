'How Is This Real?' Dems Are Sharing What's Basically a PSA for Slave Labor to Protect Illegals

Hypocrite Zohran Mamdani Slams the US from a Dubai Penthouse While Silent on...
Doug P. | 3:40 PM on July 21, 2025
Meme screenshot

You know how the Democrats have often slammed greedy business owners for not paying a fair "living wage" to their employees? When it comes to illegal aliens working on farms, in restaurants or the hotel industry, a massive exception to that has been carved out. As a matter of fact, some low paying jobs are crucial to the economic survival of the United States, according to the Dems. 

There's even a video going around amongst Democrats now that has a real "only YOU can help keep our cheap labor" vibe to it: 

Dem Sen. Cory Booker is all over this one: 

"This message brought to you by the National Open Borders Foundation." 

For the Dems it's another one of those "it's come to this" moments: 

And yet here we are. 

For some reason this all seems so familar...

Yeah, it's a total mystery, right?

They sure haven't changed one bit. 

Well, that pretty much sums up the last several years for the Democrats on the issue of immigration and border security. 

*****

