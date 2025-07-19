This Flashback to John Brennan Warning Against Tulsi Gabbard As DNI Makes a Lot More Sense Now

It's often said that if you want to know what the Democrats are up to, just pay attention to what they're accusing Trump and the Republicans of doing. One of the biggest examples of that can be found in the Left's "election interference" allegations about Trump, and yet these were the same people pushing the "stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents are a misinformation campaign" and "Russia collusion" narratives.

Former CIA Director John Brennan's fingerprints were all over both of those examples, and document releases from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard proved that and so much more.

"BLOCKBUSTER SCANDAL FROM DOCUMENTS RELEASED BY @DNIGabbard TODAY."



"The Obama Administration allegedly manufactured and politicized intelligence to create the narrative that Russia was attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election." pic.twitter.com/0YeJpS9Cc3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 18, 2025

Of course John Brennan had a role in spreading the "Russia collusion" BS:

6/ After meeting with Obama, CIA leaks to Washington Post false claims--ones completely contradicting previously IC assessment. pic.twitter.com/Tp3eKxzEMd — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 18, 2025

7/ Leaks to Post included fake claims that formed false narrative Brennan later inserted into the ICA--that Russia interfered to help Trump. pic.twitter.com/xWS9BYQ4P3 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 18, 2025

The documents that Gabbard released also show that "President Barack Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a year-long coup against President Trump."

In other words, as we mentioned before, these Democrats were doing the very things they were accusing Trump of doing, and now that's abundantly clear.

Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) has had some great clips about all this, but here's a very telling flashback to John Brennan in January warning against Gabbard being the DNI. He knew exactly what would be found out:

Jan 2025: Brennan really didn’t want Tulsi as DNI.



He was concerned she might “skew” intelligence. pic.twitter.com/5tL7VZqICt — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2025

Brennan was concerned that Gabbard would "skew" intelligence?

Tulsi is un-skewing his skew-ups. — KeithH (@kch50014) July 19, 2025

THAT is what Brennan was really gravely concerned about.

“Skew”. I think he meant- find the dirt and start exposing people. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 19, 2025

There was a reason he fought this so hard, and slandered her in the process. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2025

Just exposing this isn't enough. People need to be held accountable. Stay tuned.

