This Flashback to John Brennan Warning Against Tulsi Gabbard As DNI Makes a Lot More Sense Now

Doug P. | 8:48 AM on July 19, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

It's often said that if you want to know what the Democrats are up to, just pay attention to what they're accusing Trump and the Republicans of doing. One of the biggest examples of that can be found in the Left's "election interference" allegations about Trump, and yet these were the same people pushing the "stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents are a misinformation campaign" and "Russia collusion" narratives. 

Former CIA Director John Brennan's fingerprints were all over both of those examples, and document releases from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard proved that and so much more. 

Of course John Brennan had a role in spreading the "Russia collusion" BS: 

The documents that Gabbard released also show that "President Barack Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a year-long coup against President Trump."

In other words, as we mentioned before, these Democrats were doing the very things they were accusing Trump of doing, and now that's abundantly clear. 

Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) has had some great clips about all this, but here's a very telling flashback to John Brennan in January warning against Gabbard being the DNI. He knew exactly what would be found out: 

Brennan was concerned that Gabbard would "skew" intelligence? 

THAT is what Brennan was really gravely concerned about. 

Just exposing this isn't enough. People need to be held accountable. Stay tuned. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Every single day here at Twitchy we will stand up and FIGHT against the radical left, expose what they've done (looking at you, John Brennan), and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

