VIP
USA Today Columnist's Assessment of Trump's Second Term So Far Is a Ratio-Worthy...
AP Gets DRAGGED for Dishonest Headline About Car Driven Into Crowd Outside East...
This Flashback to John Brennan Warning Against Tulsi Gabbard As DNI Makes a...
Victory: No More Tax Dollars for NPR - This Week on Capitol Hill...
WATCH: New Video Puts Adam Schiff in the Hotseat Over Mortgage Fraud Allegations...
Chris Cillizza Lists All of Trump’s Big Beautiful Wins in July and the...
Documents Show Obama Lied About Peaceful Transition of Power in 2016 WH Meeting...
Tim Walz Says Democrats Want Trump to Be Successful but He Won’t Because...
'For the Cost of a Cup of Coffee': NPR CEO Katherine Maher Releases...
Charlamagne tha God: Canceling Colbert Signals America Is Like North Korea and Under...
VIP
Warren to New York Voters: Let Them Eat Rations
Corey DeAngelis Shames The Hill for Publishing Union Shill's Op-Ed About COVID School...
Bill Kristol's Proud to Stand With Never Trump, Even After Helping Elect Him...
BREAKING: Trump Sues the Wall Street Journal Over Alleged Epstein Letter (LAWSPLAINING)

Brian Stelter's Analysis of Stephen Colbert's 'Masterful' Run As 'Late Show' Host Left Out a Few Things

Doug P. | 10:56 AM on July 19, 2025
ImgFlip

As you know, CBS will be cancelling "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," and it's a total mystery why the show was losing money and not sustainable:

Advertisement

CNN's Brian Stelter is among those acting like a network show getting canceled is a rarity and of course it must have something to do with Trump. 

On CNN, Stelter had a segment outlining the "masterful" run of Colbert, who will be the final host of "The Late Show" because he helped kill off the entire franchise: 

Some of these analyses of dying late night network "comedy" shows make it sound like they're just passive victims in their own demise, but in a "masterful" way. To some degree the off-the-charts levels of TDS have something to do with it. 

Recommended

WATCH: New Video Puts Adam Schiff in the Hotseat Over Mortgage Fraud Allegations (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

And the reason might actually have something to do with Trump, just not in the way the Left would like everybody to believe. 

Yep, that just might have a lot to do with it. One of Colbert's guests on the night the cancellation was announced being Adam Schiff spoke volumes. 

Well, Colbert might have been "masterful" at something, but holding a national audience was not among them.

It's been reported that the network was losing about $40 million a year on Colbert's show. Apparently nobody wanted to buy the film rights to "The Vax-Scene." 

Advertisement

Would Colbert ever describe Gutfeld as a "masterful" host? And he actually beats all the lib late night hacks in the ratings. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for TDS-addled late-night "comedians."

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: New Video Puts Adam Schiff in the Hotseat Over Mortgage Fraud Allegations (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
AP Gets DRAGGED for Dishonest Headline About Car Driven Into Crowd Outside East Hollywood Nightclub
Amy Curtis
This Flashback to John Brennan Warning Against Tulsi Gabbard As DNI Makes a Lot More Sense Now
Doug P.
Documents Show Obama Lied About Peaceful Transition of Power in 2016 WH Meeting with Trump (WATCH)
Warren Squire
USA Today Columnist's Assessment of Trump's Second Term So Far Is a Ratio-Worthy Doozy
Doug P.
Tim Walz Says Democrats Want Trump to Be Successful but He Won’t Because He’s 'Stupid'
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WATCH: New Video Puts Adam Schiff in the Hotseat Over Mortgage Fraud Allegations (A Deep Dive) Aaron Walker
Advertisement