Brian Stelter's Analysis of Stephen Colbert's 'Masterful' Run As 'Late Show' Host Left Out a Few Things

As you know, CBS will be cancelling "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," and it's a total mystery why the show was losing money and not sustainable:

If you can look at this photo and still not understand why Colbert was cancelled, you’re in the mother of all political bubbles. pic.twitter.com/fQcMd6GiNf — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 18, 2025

CNN's Brian Stelter is among those acting like a network show getting canceled is a rarity and of course it must have something to do with Trump.

A country where you can't lampoon the president is not a free country. Of course, we're not there, not even close, in the US, but there's a bit of a chill in the air today pic.twitter.com/KaSAreJQZj — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 18, 2025

On CNN, Stelter had a segment outlining the "masterful" run of Colbert, who will be the final host of "The Late Show" because he helped kill off the entire franchise:

Stephen Colbert has been a masterful host of "The Late Show" – but the broadcast TV world has been crumbling beneath his feet. Here's my look at how the late-night biz is turning unprofitable for network owners pic.twitter.com/hosRIhgyUf — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 19, 2025

Some of these analyses of dying late night network "comedy" shows make it sound like they're just passive victims in their own demise, but in a "masterful" way. To some degree the off-the-charts levels of TDS have something to do with it.

Strange how a genre that's been successful for decades suddenly crumbled in the span of a few years.



Wonder what caused it? https://t.co/1GzFb5T2oc — Mr Crumbsworth (@MrCrumbsbody) July 19, 2025

And the reason might actually have something to do with Trump, just not in the way the Left would like everybody to believe.

it’s prolly because the hosts are political hacks instead of comedians — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) July 19, 2025

Yep, that just might have a lot to do with it. One of Colbert's guests on the night the cancellation was announced being Adam Schiff spoke volumes.

He's been a boring, one-note partisan who led to the largest decrease in ratings and profitability in the show's history.



But other than that? Masterful. https://t.co/qIUIgJhc3Q — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 19, 2025

Well, Colbert might have been "masterful" at something, but holding a national audience was not among them.

Masterful, LOL



He alienated 50% of the nation with nasty-anti-comedic vitriol in a time slot people need levity. Thus, his ratings tanked, and he lost his show. https://t.co/RPV2qsaEmQ — Mike (@Joemolob59) July 19, 2025

If by “masterful” you mean at bleeding investors cash, then yeah — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) July 19, 2025

It's been reported that the network was losing about $40 million a year on Colbert's show. Apparently nobody wanted to buy the film rights to "The Vax-Scene."

I’m still trying to figure out how it takes 200 people to make that bucket of dreck every night. I’ve done the @Gutfeldfox show a couple of times and it’s lean, mean, and funny. Looked to me like a couple dozen people maybe. And it’s efficient. You get into the green room, they… https://t.co/B8uJscFk3H — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 19, 2025

Would Colbert ever describe Gutfeld as a "masterful" host? And he actually beats all the lib late night hacks in the ratings.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for TDS-addled late-night "comedians."

