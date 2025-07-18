MSNBC's Chris Hayes Says the Colbert Cancellation Means America Has Failed the Test of a Free Society

Fittingly enough, on the same day Sen. Adam Schiff appeared on his show, Stephen Colbert announced that the "Late Show" will be canceled next year.

Because nothing happens anymore that the Left can't make about Trump, MSNBC's Chris Hayes said Colbert's cancellation basically means that we no longer live in a free society:

Not really an overstatement to say that the test of a free society is whether or not comedians can make fun of the country's leader on TV without repurcussions. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 18, 2025

Shows were never canceled before Trump!

Actually it's not really an overstatement to say the more likely explanation is that CBS ownership got tired of losing $40 million a year just so Colbert could spoon feed anti-Trump copium to his dwindling TDS-afflicted audience:

The timing and optics are terrible, but Stephen Colbert’s show costs more than $100M a year to produce and is losing more than $40M a year. CBS execs had been mulling for a long time whether to pull the plug. Details ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/gjSuazpef9 — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) July 18, 2025

So yeah, it probably had something more to do with the network wanting to no longer lose money so lefties can have a nightly group therapy session with declining viewership.

Not really an overstatement to say that Colbert has not been a comedian in years.



He's an angry leftist hack. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 18, 2025

If a TV show getting cancelled makes you question the legitimacy of the republic, you might want to sign off for a while and go hang out with your kids. https://t.co/X1bunN9yIL — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) July 18, 2025

At least Colbert has finally inspired some laughs:

The reactions to Colbert’s firing have garnered more laughs in 24 hours than the 10 years worth of material on the show. https://t.co/RQfyLTqucA — Magills (@magills_) July 18, 2025

Fact check: TRUE.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives (not to mention the real reason late-night shows got canceled).

