MSNBC's Chris Hayes Says the Colbert Cancellation Means America Has Failed the Test of a Free Society

Doug P. | 1:55 PM on July 18, 2025
AngieArtist

Fittingly enough, on the same day Sen. Adam Schiff appeared on his show, Stephen Colbert announced that the "Late Show" will be canceled next year. 

Because nothing happens anymore that the Left can't make about Trump, MSNBC's Chris Hayes said Colbert's cancellation basically means that we no longer live in a free society: 

Shows were never canceled before Trump!

Actually it's not really an overstatement to say the more likely explanation is that CBS ownership got tired of losing $40 million a year just so Colbert could spoon feed anti-Trump copium to his dwindling TDS-afflicted audience:

So yeah, it probably had something more to do with the network wanting to no longer lose money so lefties can have a nightly group therapy session with declining viewership. 

Scott Jennings Dumps Ice Bucket of Truth About Trump’s MAGA Base’s Loyalty on Dem Strategist’s Head
Warren Squire
At least Colbert has finally inspired some laughs:

Fact check: TRUE.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives (not to mention the real reason late-night shows got canceled). 

Scott Jennings Dumps Ice Bucket of Truth About Trump’s MAGA Base’s Loyalty on Dem Strategist’s Head
Warren Squire
Just. LOL. Washington Post Actually Debunked The WSJ Right Before They Dropped Their Trump/Epstein Scoop
Sam J.
HOOBOY! You'll Never Guess Who 1 of the WSJ Reporters Behind the Trump/Epstein 'Scoop' Is Connected to
Sam J.
After The WSJ's FAIL of a Bombshell Trump/Epstein Story, Actual Trump Poems Trend and HERE Are the Best
Sam J.
AOC Tries Picking Fight with JD Vance After He Calls Trump/Epstein Letter Story BS and WOW, That Was Dumb
Sam J.
SHOCKER: Yet ANOTHER Top Biden Official Pleads the Fifth in Probe About Joe's Mental Decline (Watch)
Sam J.

