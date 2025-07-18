Joe 'Best Version of Biden Ever' Scarborough Now Wants a Transparency Law for Presidential Health

HA! Lefty Author Claims Stephen Colbert Getting FIRED Should Scare Everyone but Ya'...
Doug P. | 11:08 AM on July 18, 2025
Meme screenshot

And just like that, it's suddenly OK for the lib media to ask serious questions about a president's health, but at least we have a White House that is actually transparent about what's going on this time: 

Would it help if we called photos of Trump's hand and pics that appear to show slightly swollen lower extremities "cheap fakes"? We didn't think so. 

When everybody saw with their own eyes what was going on with President Biden, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough continued to insist that we were actually seeing the best version of Biden ever:

Nope, there were no calls for full transparency from the White House back then because the Dems had an election to win so "pretend Joe's just fine" was the order of the day. 

Now that we finally DO have a White House that's been transparent about the president's health, the same MSNBC host wants a law requiring full disclosure -- at least until there's another doddering Democrat in the Oval Office: 

Did the "we're seeing the best version of Biden" guy just really say that? 

If Karoline Leavitt gets any questions about this at the next briefing she should scold the reporter for mocking a lifelong stutter. 

Self-awareness is not a job requirement to work at that network (or many others for that matter). 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives (especially the ones who gaslit about the "best version of Biden ever).





