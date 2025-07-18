Joe 'Best Version of Biden Ever' Scarborough Now Wants a Transparency Law for Presidential Health

And just like that, it's suddenly OK for the lib media to ask serious questions about a president's health, but at least we have a White House that is actually transparent about what's going on this time:

Advertisement

JUST IN: President Trump underwent vascular testing after he had swelling in his legs.



"All results were within normal limits ... and the president remains in excellent health," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.https://t.co/mfjc0TdurC — ABC News (@ABC) July 17, 2025

Would it help if we called photos of Trump's hand and pics that appear to show slightly swollen lower extremities "cheap fakes"? We didn't think so.

When everybody saw with their own eyes what was going on with President Biden, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough continued to insist that we were actually seeing the best version of Biden ever:

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough brags about Joe Biden:



“F*ck you if you can't handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever."



Does anyone actually believe that? 🤣pic.twitter.com/QKyZY8SDtJ — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) March 6, 2024

Nope, there were no calls for full transparency from the White House back then because the Dems had an election to win so "pretend Joe's just fine" was the order of the day.

Now that we finally DO have a White House that's been transparent about the president's health, the same MSNBC host wants a law requiring full disclosure -- at least until there's another doddering Democrat in the Oval Office:

Joe Scarborough suddenly wants congress to pass a law requiring full presidential medical records be released to the public.



"Because that have to report on presidents, you're just sort of whistling in the dark. You have no idea how any president is actually doing."



LMAO.



Mr.… pic.twitter.com/usUgdToleQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 18, 2025

Did the "we're seeing the best version of Biden" guy just really say that?

Trump had swollen ankles like many seniors do and these fools think they’ve hit pay dirt. Losers. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) July 18, 2025

Absolutely on par for this goofball propagandist — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 18, 2025

If Karoline Leavitt gets any questions about this at the next briefing she should scold the reporter for mocking a lifelong stutter.

The fact he’s saying this with a straight face is incredible https://t.co/1yHK5BWsbH — Denverite530 (@DenverTeddy526) July 18, 2025

Self-awareness is not a job requirement to work at that network (or many others for that matter).

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives (especially the ones who gaslit about the "best version of Biden ever).

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you and have a great weekend!