Keep Being Crazy, Libs! CNN's Stats Guy Spots Some Bad Midterm Trends for Dems

The congressional midterm elections are a little over a year away, and some are already even talking about the 2028 presidential election. The Democrats taking the "20" side of all the 80-20 issues might not bode well for them in some of these elections, especially if this is their presidential bench:

🔵 New - 2028 primary poll



🔵 Harris 26% (-6)

🔵 Buttigieg 11% (+1)

🔵 Newsom 10% (+5)

🔵 Booker 7% (+1)

🔵 AOC 6% (-2)

🔵 Shapiro 4% (+2)

🔵 Walz 3%

🔵 Cuban 3%

🔵 Whitmer 3%



Echelon insights #B - LV - 7/14 pic.twitter.com/gfiU04etQn — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 14, 2025

That list looks like another swing state "swing and a miss" but there's a long way to go and anything could happen.

As for next year's midterms, if the Democrats retake the House we can look forward to a couple years of ridiculous impeachment hearings as the Left tries to exact some measure of revenge for all their backfired lawfare against Trump.

According to CNN's Harry Enten, the Dems are not on a good pace, and maybe part of that is because they've gone completely bats**t crazy:

Reality check: Dems are way behind their 2006 & 2018 pace on the generic ballot at this point in the cycle.



Ahead by only 2 pt vs. 7 pt in 2006/2018 cycles.



Seat-by-seat analysis actually reveals more GOP pickup opportunities than Dems! Very much unlike 2006 & 2018 at this pt. pic.twitter.com/CRgXukTjz6 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) July 16, 2025

Make of that what you will with the midterms still quite a ways away, but we thought it was worth noting.

i still believe the economy will be the deciding factor when it comes to the midterms. https://t.co/ol3GADTtcx — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) July 16, 2025

Hopefully the Democrats keep putting people like AOC and Jasmine Crockett and even Mamdani the Commie as the front and center faces and voices of their party.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and we're determined to help make sure the Dems don't get rewarded for their insanity in the midterms.

