Found the Fascist! Leftist Thinks Homeschooling Should Be Banned, CPS Should 'Visit' Relig...
Just 'Cement' Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Mamdani and AOC the...
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong?! Turns Out CHINESE Engineers Help Maintain Pentagon Computer...
Tiffany Cross Laughably Tells Scott Jennings That MAGA Can’t Name Three Trump Policies...
'SUV With Tinted Windows' Alert! Ex NYT Journo Explains How Trump Has Ramped...
LIEAWATHA: Liz Warren's Chart of Trump's 'Special Interest' Donors Omits Some IMPORTANT In...
Wildcard Wednesday: Common Sense Edition
Breakfast Epiphany: Jayapal Endorses 'Dynamic Leader' Zohran Mamdani for NYC Mayor After A...
Gavin Newsom’s San Francisco: Walgreens Manager Convicted of Assaulting Shoplifter
Chuck Schumer Hauls NPR and PBS Into the Dems' 'People Will Die' Talking...
Reality Checks About What the Left's Violent Rhetoric Has Caused Makes Dem Heads...
Rain of Terror! Klobuchar Fearmongers Americans Won’t Get Weather Disaster Warnings Withou...
VIP
Let's Check and See How the 'Amazon Tax Movement' Seattle Progs Celebrated Has...
CNN Panel Throws a Hissy Fit on Scott Jennings for (Correctly) Stating That...

Keep Being Crazy, Libs! CNN's Stats Guy Spots Some Bad Midterm Trends for Dems

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on July 16, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The congressional midterm elections are a little over a year away, and some are already even talking about the 2028 presidential election. The Democrats taking the "20" side of all the 80-20 issues might not bode well for them in some of these elections, especially if this is their presidential bench:

Advertisement

That list looks like another swing state "swing and a miss" but there's a long way to go and anything could happen. 

As for next year's midterms, if the Democrats retake the House we can look forward to a couple years of ridiculous impeachment hearings as the Left tries to exact some measure of revenge for all their backfired lawfare against Trump. 

According to CNN's Harry Enten, the Dems are not on a good pace, and maybe part of that is because they've gone completely bats**t crazy: 

Recommended

Just 'Cement' Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Mamdani and AOC the Way Only John Kennedy Can
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Make of that what you will with the midterms still quite a ways away, but we thought it was worth noting. 

Hopefully the Democrats keep putting people like AOC and Jasmine Crockett and even Mamdani the Commie as the front and center faces and voices of their party. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and we're determined to help make sure the Dems don't get rewarded for their insanity in the midterms. 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just 'Cement' Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Mamdani and AOC the Way Only John Kennedy Can
Grateful Calvin
Found the Fascist! Leftist Thinks Homeschooling Should Be Banned, CPS Should 'Visit' Religious Families
Amy Curtis
Tiffany Cross Laughably Tells Scott Jennings That MAGA Can’t Name Three Trump Policies They Support
Warren Squire
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong?! Turns Out CHINESE Engineers Help Maintain Pentagon Computer Systems
Amy Curtis
Reality Checks About What the Left's Violent Rhetoric Has Caused Makes Dem Heads Explode at Hearing
Doug P.
'SUV With Tinted Windows' Alert! Ex NYT Journo Explains How Trump Has Ramped Up Paranoia on Morning Walks
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Just 'Cement' Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Mamdani and AOC the Way Only John Kennedy Can Grateful Calvin
Advertisement