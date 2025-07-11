LAWFARE ALERT: WA State Anti-Trump Prosecutor Just Got FELONY Conviction for Unmasked GOP...
BOOM! Here's Some U.S. Treasury News That Blows Up More Democrat Fearmongering

Doug P. | 3:50 PM on July 11, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

You might remember all the Democrat fearmongering earlier this year about what President Trump's tariffs would do to the U.S. economy not to mention the federal government. We were promised that a "Trump crash" would take place in the economy and possibly even the government could collapse. 

Senator Elizabeth Warren slammed Trump's tariff plans, predicting a market crash, possibly another Great Depression, lost jobs, lost homes, dogs and cats living together -- mass hysteria!

Do these Dems ever get tired of being wrong and getting humiliated by reality? Apparently not.

Here's a bit of Friday news that destroys even more lefty talking points about Trump and tariffs: 

Congressional Democrats hardest hit. 

From CNBC

The U.S. government posted a surplus in June as tariffs gave an extra bump to a sharp increase in receipts, the Treasury Department said Friday.

With government red ink swelling throughout the year, last month saw a surplus of just over $27 billion, following a $316 billion deficit in May.

[...]

The government last posted a June surplus in 2017, during President Donald Trump's first term.

Increasing tariff collections are helping shore up the government finances.

Customs duties totaled about $27 billion for the month, up from $23 billion in May and 301% higher than June 2024. On an annual basis, tariff collections have totaled $113 billion, or 86% more than a year ago.

Sorry, Sen. Warren, we know you were hoping for an economic crash.

Rest assured somebody at CNN or the Washington Post is working on a "and why that's not necessarily a good thing" story to respond to this news.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track and it's making the Democrats even crazier than usual. 

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the mountain of daily lies coming from the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

