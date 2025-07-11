BOOM! Here's Some U.S. Treasury News That Blows Up More Democrat Fearmongering

You might remember all the Democrat fearmongering earlier this year about what President Trump's tariffs would do to the U.S. economy not to mention the federal government. We were promised that a "Trump crash" would take place in the economy and possibly even the government could collapse.

Senator Elizabeth Warren slammed Trump's tariff plans, predicting a market crash, possibly another Great Depression, lost jobs, lost homes, dogs and cats living together -- mass hysteria!

Two days ago. Elizabeth Warren on Trump's tariffs: Dumbest trade war in history. Millions of Americans will lose their jobs, savings, and homes. Will cause a recession that may take years to recover from.



Useless Liz strikes again. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/IfUR9Iq2NV — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 9, 2025

Do these Dems ever get tired of being wrong and getting humiliated by reality? Apparently not.

Here's a bit of Friday news that destroys even more lefty talking points about Trump and tariffs:

Treasury posts unexpected surplus in June as tariff receipts surge https://t.co/Qw54LVNwLc — CNBC (@CNBC) July 11, 2025

Congressional Democrats hardest hit.

BREAKING: Treasury posts unexpected surplus in June as tariff receipts surge



"The government last posted a June surplus in 2017, during President Donald Trump’s first term."



Don't be a panican. https://t.co/faLw5eT01B pic.twitter.com/RtKTbkKgxk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 11, 2025

From CNBC:

The U.S. government posted a surplus in June as tariffs gave an extra bump to a sharp increase in receipts, the Treasury Department said Friday. With government red ink swelling throughout the year, last month saw a surplus of just over $27 billion, following a $316 billion deficit in May. [...] The government last posted a June surplus in 2017, during President Donald Trump's first term. Increasing tariff collections are helping shore up the government finances. Customs duties totaled about $27 billion for the month, up from $23 billion in May and 301% higher than June 2024. On an annual basis, tariff collections have totaled $113 billion, or 86% more than a year ago.

Sorry, Sen. Warren, we know you were hoping for an economic crash.

BREAKING: US governments shocks with a budget surplus in June, 1st in 9+ years and defying deficit expectations



🟢June 2025: $26 billion surplus

🔴June 2024: $71.5 billion deficit

🔴June 2023: $227.7 billion deficit

🔴June 2022: $88.81 billion deficit

🔴June 2021: $174.16… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 11, 2025

Rest assured somebody at CNN or the Washington Post is working on a "and why that's not necessarily a good thing" story to respond to this news.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track and it's making the Democrats even crazier than usual.

