Chuck Schumer Squirms and Pivots to Trump When Repeatedly Asked About Zohran Mamdani

A lot of Democrats have a Zohran Mamdani problem, which is that the New York City mayoral candidate does too much of the "saying the quiet part out loud" stuff all while outlets like PolitiFact run cover for Mamdani's past comments that would have made Karl Marx applaud wildly.

Some Democrats, such as Rep. James Clyburn, fully support a communist/Dem being the next mayor of New York City, while others are trying to sidestep the issue.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer got a couple of questions about Mamdani and just kept trying to pivot to Trump while gaslighting about the economy. Watch:

Schumer refuses to answer why he hasn’t endorsed Mamdani —



— then pivots HARD when asked about Mamdani’s supporters threatening a primary challenge against Jeffries.



This is getting really uncomfortable for Dem leadership.

Hopefully reporters do nothing but ask Schumer about Mamdani until November.

Schumer's lips were moving, which means he was lying again.

Watching Democrats try to navigate around supporting communism is quite entertaining.

There is nothing that makes me happier than Democrats coming to terms with their extremist base.



There is nothing that makes me happier than Democrats coming to terms with their extremist base. Mamdani may end up being the best thing to happen for Republicans.

Factor in "The Squad" and the Dems are getting painted into quite a political corner.