Chuck Schumer Squirms and Pivots to Trump When Repeatedly Asked About Zohran Mamdani

Doug P. | 11:42 AM on July 10, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A lot of Democrats have a Zohran Mamdani problem, which is that the New York City mayoral candidate does too much of the "saying the quiet part out loud" stuff all while outlets like PolitiFact run cover for Mamdani's past comments that would have made Karl Marx applaud wildly. 

Some Democrats, such as Rep. James Clyburn, fully support a communist/Dem being the next mayor of New York City, while others are trying to sidestep the issue.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer got a couple of questions about Mamdani and just kept trying to pivot to Trump while gaslighting about the economy. Watch: 

Hopefully reporters do nothing but ask Schumer about Mamdani until November.

Schumer's lips were moving, which means he was lying again. 

Factor in "The Squad" and the Dems are getting painted into quite a political corner. 

