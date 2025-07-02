VICTORY! After Banning Woman From Their Locker Room, YMCA Settles Her Lawsuit for...
Former CNN Journos Appalled By CBS News' Settlement With Trump, Decry 'Decaying Corporate...
Seriously, Dude? Scott Jennings Gives Bakari Sellers 'The Look' for Insisting Mamdani Is...
VIP
Bill Kristol's Call to Defund Helps Prove DHS and ICE Are Doing a...
'Open-Minded Journalist' Maria Shriver Finds CBS News' Settlement With Trump Heartbreaking...
She OWNS Him: As UPenn Bends the Knee, Keith Olbermann Can't Stop Crying...
Mental Mismatch: Stephen Miller DROPS Mayor Karen Bass Over What an 'Insurrection' Looks...
Joy Reid Says Stephen Miller Has Initiated a ‘3000 Brown Persons a Day’...
Socialist Smiles: Zohran Mamdani Gets the Giddy Greeting You’d Expect from ‘Journalist’ at...
FBI Blocked Probe Into 2020 Chinese Election Meddling to Protect Then-Director Christopher...
'Nature is Healing!' Waffle House Delivers Egg-citing News to X
BREAKING: Paramount/CBS News Settle 60 Minutes’ Kamala Harris Deceptive Editing Lawsuit wi...
WATCH: Alaska Has EPIC Response to Question About Creating Their Own 'Alligator Alcatraz'
VIP
Nudists Join Toronto 'Pride' Parade

Tom Homan Answers Question About 'Widespread Fear' With a Reality Check That'll Trigger Dems (Again)

Doug P. | 2:26 PM on July 02, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Remember all the lecturing about "no one is above the law"? The Democrats certainly don't, at least not since Donald Trump took office again. 

The Dems continue to fight hard to make sure people in the U.S. illegally remain here, all while the Trump administration has secured the border and is enforcing immigration laws after four years of Biden, Harris and Mayorkas allowing an invasion that now has to be cleaned up. 

Advertisement

Border czar Tom Homan continues to fulfill Trump's promise to enforce immigration laws no matter how much the media tries to talk him out of it by parroting Dem talking points in their questions for him. This is how it's done: 

If you were in another country illegally you would certainly feel "concerned" but for some reason Dems and the lib media think everybody should just get a free pass for being in the U.S. illegally. 

Recommended

VICTORY! After Banning Woman From Their Locker Room, YMCA Settles Her Lawsuit for a Hefty Sum (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

One final thought: 

Instead illegals are hoping the Democrats, formerly the "no one is above the law" people, will help ward off ICE. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

VICTORY! After Banning Woman From Their Locker Room, YMCA Settles Her Lawsuit for a Hefty Sum (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Seriously, Dude? Scott Jennings Gives Bakari Sellers 'The Look' for Insisting Mamdani Is Not a Communist
Grateful Calvin
She OWNS Him: As UPenn Bends the Knee, Keith Olbermann Can't Stop Crying About Riley Gaines
Grateful Calvin
Former CNN Journos Appalled By CBS News' Settlement With Trump, Decry 'Decaying Corporate Media'
Doug P.
Mental Mismatch: Stephen Miller DROPS Mayor Karen Bass Over What an 'Insurrection' Looks Like
Grateful Calvin
'Open-Minded Journalist' Maria Shriver Finds CBS News' Settlement With Trump Heartbreaking and Tragic
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

VICTORY! After Banning Woman From Their Locker Room, YMCA Settles Her Lawsuit for a Hefty Sum (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement