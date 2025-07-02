Tom Homan Answers Question About 'Widespread Fear' With a Reality Check That'll Trigger Dems (Again)

Remember all the lecturing about "no one is above the law"? The Democrats certainly don't, at least not since Donald Trump took office again.

The Dems continue to fight hard to make sure people in the U.S. illegally remain here, all while the Trump administration has secured the border and is enforcing immigration laws after four years of Biden, Harris and Mayorkas allowing an invasion that now has to be cleaned up.

Advertisement

Border czar Tom Homan continues to fulfill Trump's promise to enforce immigration laws no matter how much the media tries to talk him out of it by parroting Dem talking points in their questions for him. This is how it's done:

🚨 JUST IN: Tom Homan drops the mic when a reporter said “there is widespread fear”



HOMAN: “If you're in the country illegally, you SHOULD be concerned!”



“We're looking for you!” 🔥

pic.twitter.com/JSQskz6Tjw — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 2, 2025

If you were in another country illegally you would certainly feel "concerned" but for some reason Dems and the lib media think everybody should just get a free pass for being in the U.S. illegally.

There is "widespread fear" about breaking the law........ummm....yeah. People that break the law should have a healthy fear of the consequences of breaking the law. That's how this works. https://t.co/37PSY8bDHR — NewsRadio 830 KHVH (@khvh) July 2, 2025

NO ONE measures up to Homan … he hit the ground running and hasn’t lost stride …🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/qgsaxquFXV — Charlotte Coats - ᏣᎳᏘ - ᏣᎳᎩ (@cwychar) July 2, 2025

One final thought:

Hot take: if you’re afraid ICE might knock, you probably shouldn’t be here illegally. Just a thought. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) July 2, 2025

Instead illegals are hoping the Democrats, formerly the "no one is above the law" people, will help ward off ICE.