Activist Judge Overturns Trump’s Declaration of an Invasion at the Border
It Turns Out Pope Francis' Ban on the Catholic Latin Mass Was Based...
Journalism, Ladies and Gentlemen! ABC News Drops INCREDIBLE New Euphemism for Violent MS-1...
Independence Day Vigilance: FBI Warns of Possible 'Lone Wolf' Attacks Over July 4...
Tom Homan Answers Question About 'Widespread Fear' With a Reality Check That'll Trigger...
VICTORY! After Banning Woman From Their Locker Room, YMCA Settles Her Lawsuit for...
Former CNN Journos Appalled By CBS News' Settlement With Trump, Decry 'Decaying Corporate...
Seriously, Dude? Scott Jennings Gives Bakari Sellers 'The Look' for Insisting Mamdani Is...
VIP
Bill Kristol's Call to Defund Helps Prove DHS and ICE Are Doing a...
'Open-Minded Journalist' Maria Shriver Finds CBS News' Settlement With Trump Heartbreaking...
She OWNS Him: As UPenn Bends the Knee, Keith Olbermann Can't Stop Crying...
Mental Mismatch: Stephen Miller DROPS Mayor Karen Bass Over What an 'Insurrection' Looks...
Joy Reid Says Stephen Miller Has Initiated a ‘3000 Brown Persons a Day’...
Socialist Smiles: Zohran Mamdani Gets the Giddy Greeting You’d Expect from ‘Journalist’ at...

'How Is This Real?' Democratic Doctors Caucus Held a Capitol Presser Opposing BBB and NOBODY Cared

Doug P. | 4:29 PM on July 02, 2025

As you know, the Democrats are trying to convince anybody who hasn't already died from the repeal of net neutrality, Trump's first term tax cuts, climate change or any other number of issues that the "Big Beautiful Bill" will kill off the rest of us. Yawn:

Advertisement

Republicans proposing anything means the Dems are going to say it's going to kill thousands or millions of people. The Chicken Little routine has gotten old and ineffective. 

At the U.S. Capitol near Speaker Mike Johnson's office a group calling themselves "The Democratic Doctors Caucus" gathered to serve up warnings about all the death and destruction the "Big Beautiful Bill" will cause (because hey, when have the Left's apocalyptic predictions never come to fruition?). 

This was the scene during the DDC's dire warnings about what absolute hell the Big Beautiful Bill will unleash on America. It sure looks like people are tired of hearing "we're all gonna die" from the Democrats: 

HAHA!

They look like lefty activist roadkill while everybody else just keeps driving around them. 

Recommended

It Turns Out Pope Francis' Ban on the Catholic Latin Mass Was Based on a Lie
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It's real, and it's spectacular.

An intervention was definitely in order. 

Awkward!

Dr. Jill is reportedly still spending her days telling Joe what a great job he did in the debate so she might have been busy.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Turns Out Pope Francis' Ban on the Catholic Latin Mass Was Based on a Lie
Amy Curtis
Activist Judge Overturns Trump’s Declaration of an Invasion at the Border
Brett T.
Journalism, Ladies and Gentlemen! ABC News Drops INCREDIBLE New Euphemism for Violent MS-13 Gang
Amy Curtis
Tom Homan Answers Question About 'Widespread Fear' With a Reality Check That'll Trigger Dems (Again)
Doug P.
She OWNS Him: As UPenn Bends the Knee, Keith Olbermann Can't Stop Crying About Riley Gaines
Grateful Calvin
VICTORY! After Banning Woman From Their Locker Room, YMCA Settles Her Lawsuit for a Hefty Sum (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

It Turns Out Pope Francis' Ban on the Catholic Latin Mass Was Based on a Lie Amy Curtis
Advertisement