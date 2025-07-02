'How Is This Real?' Democratic Doctors Caucus Held a Capitol Presser Opposing BBB and NOBODY Cared

As you know, the Democrats are trying to convince anybody who hasn't already died from the repeal of net neutrality, Trump's first term tax cuts, climate change or any other number of issues that the "Big Beautiful Bill" will kill off the rest of us. Yawn:
Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies says tens of thousands of people will die every year as a result of the BBB if it passes pic.twitter.com/UNZ14goLma— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 2, 2025
Republicans proposing anything means the Dems are going to say it's going to kill thousands or millions of people. The Chicken Little routine has gotten old and ineffective.
At the U.S. Capitol near Speaker Mike Johnson's office a group calling themselves "The Democratic Doctors Caucus" gathered to serve up warnings about all the death and destruction the "Big Beautiful Bill" will cause (because hey, when have the Left's apocalyptic predictions never come to fruition?).
The Democratic Doctors Caucus is holding a press gaggle in front of Speaker Johnson’s office, calling on fellow members to show “John McCain level courage” and vote against the budget bill pic.twitter.com/JtYsVrY3CN— Andi Shae Napier (@AndiNapier) July 2, 2025
This was the scene during the DDC's dire warnings about what absolute hell the Big Beautiful Bill will unleash on America. It sure looks like people are tired of hearing "we're all gonna die" from the Democrats:
🚨 The Democratic Doctors Caucus press conference isn't going so well pic.twitter.com/XTunL597jI— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 2, 2025
HAHA!
They look like lefty activist roadkill while everybody else just keeps driving around them.
How is this real?— Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) July 2, 2025
It's real, and it's spectacular.
You can tell that none of them are friends. “How,” you may ask. By the simple fact that none of them stopped her from the self-inflicted embarrassment of whatever this is. https://t.co/lULtwo764j— Dustin Rush (@thedustinrush) July 2, 2025
An intervention was definitely in order.
tfw you start questioning your life choices https://t.co/QdTmJnIPg0 pic.twitter.com/Dvr3FDrqSo— Hailey Grace Gomez (@haileyggomez) July 2, 2025
A live look inside @RepRaulRuizMD’s inner thoughts… https://t.co/iRYPvxMFFl pic.twitter.com/1Avh4u3xAE— Christian Martinez (@C_RMartinez) July 2, 2025
Awkward!
There she is. @RepDexterOR embarrasses Oregon again. #orpol https://t.co/NblTHKBWvx— Kerry McQuisten’s Common Sense Sanctuary (@KerryMcQ4Oregon) July 2, 2025
i don’t think i have ever seen the democrats so culturally lame in my entire life https://t.co/nWZdlapr5K— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) July 2, 2025
Suprised they didn’t invite former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. https://t.co/Wl0fTkT3lE— Ashley Brasfield (@BrasfieldAshley) July 2, 2025
Dr. Jill is reportedly still spending her days telling Joe what a great job he did in the debate so she might have been busy.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member