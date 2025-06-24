For SOME Reason People Are Skeptical About This Iran Strike 'Exclusive' From a Certain CNN Journo

As we mentioned Tuesday morning, President Trump took exception to some reporting from CNN and MSNBC about the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend. The media are as usual trying to help feed a desired Democrat narrative and Trump hammered them for it:

President Donald Trump stopped outside the White House and spoke to the press before leaving for a NATO summit on Tuesday - and boy, did he have some choice words for CNN! Trump was livid with the network’s speculation about the effectiveness of Saturday’s bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities. Trump took this needling as an insult to the U.S. service members who carried out the dangerous nighttime mission.

Right on schedule, CNN had an "exclusive" that provided fuel for Democrat talking points. And there's a little more to it, but we'll get to that in a minute:

Exclusive: US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities did not destroy the core components of the country’s nuclear program and likely only set it back by months, according to an early US intel assessment. The WH says the assessment is "flat-out wrong." https://t.co/yMjNt8xFPo — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) June 24, 2025

Oh really?

Joe Concha had a reminder about the "reporter" who is presenting this particular story:

Yes indeed... same "reporter."

Brit Hume had the same important reminder:

Bear in mind that the CNN correspondent who broadcast this story swallowed the infamous Steele dossier hook, line and sinker. https://t.co/FVlzZu9peo — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 24, 2025

Well, that is certainly worth noting!

The replies are turned off, in case you're wondering how that's going for Bertrand.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth responded this way:

The @SecDef has put out a rare statement seemingly addressing this reporting - https://t.co/wMZloIeqRf pic.twitter.com/ndhHHTFLQG — Konstantin Toropin (@KToropin) June 24, 2025

The bunker busting airstrikes might have even been severe enough to destroy the Hunter Biden laptop which CNN tried to help convince everybody did not exist.

But Sen. Chris Murphy helped prove yet again how the media/Dem narrative machine works:

CNN, the New York Times, the Associated Press and the Washington Post have now all confirmed:



"the early findings conclude that [Trump's] strikes over the weekend set back Iran's nuclear program by only a few months."



National security incompetence. https://t.co/xn31F6Li3M — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 24, 2025

They've all "confirmed" it, eh?

They also confirmed “Russia collusion” and that the Hunter laptop was Russian disinformation.



You’re running an obsolete playbook that long since burned its credibility and persuadability to the ground. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 24, 2025

The tactic has become far too obvious, but they'll keep trying.