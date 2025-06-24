CNN’s Erin Burnett Recalls Friendliness of Iranians Chanting ‘Death to America’
For SOME Reason People Are Skeptical About This Iran Strike 'Exclusive' From a Certain CNN Journo

Doug P. | 9:20 PM on June 24, 2025
Twitter

As we mentioned Tuesday morning, President Trump took exception to some reporting from CNN and MSNBC about the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend. The media are as usual trying to help feed a desired Democrat narrative and Trump hammered them for it: 

President Donald Trump stopped outside the White House and spoke to the press before leaving for a NATO summit on Tuesday - and boy, did he have some choice words for CNN! Trump was livid with the network’s speculation about the effectiveness of Saturday’s bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities. Trump took this needling as an insult to the U.S. service members who carried out the dangerous nighttime mission.

Right on schedule, CNN had an "exclusive" that provided fuel for Democrat talking points. And there's a little more to it, but we'll get to that in a minute: 

Oh really? 

Joe Concha had a reminder about the "reporter" who is presenting this particular story: 

Yes indeed... same "reporter."

Brit Hume had the same important reminder:

Well, that is certainly worth noting!

The replies are turned off, in case you're wondering how that's going for Bertrand.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth responded this way:

The bunker busting airstrikes might have even been severe enough to destroy the Hunter Biden laptop which CNN tried to help convince everybody did not exist. 

But Sen. Chris Murphy helped prove yet again how the media/Dem narrative machine works:

They've all "confirmed" it, eh? 

The tactic has become far too obvious, but they'll keep trying. 

