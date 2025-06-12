TikToker Spills the TEA, Exposes 'No Kings Day' for PAYING TikTokers $200 a...
Adam Schiff Says Trump's 'an Arsonist Trying to Set Fire to Things' In Hot New Example of Lib Projection

Doug P. | 11:25 AM on June 12, 2025
Screenshotted meme

Somehow the disconnect between the reality we see with our own eyes every day and the world Democrats like Sen. Adam Schiff says exists keeps getting bigger and they show no signs of stopping.

Schiff was back at it again and projecting all the arson that's been committed by the leftist mob he supports onto Trump with of course zero pushback from the like minded host. Video via @WesternLensman: 

Seriously? 

Here's what Schiff and the Dems are doing in meme form:

Hey Schiff-ty, none of these people looks like Trump:

 How could Trump DO that? Oh, wait.

