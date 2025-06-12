Adam Schiff Says Trump's 'an Arsonist Trying to Set Fire to Things' In Hot New Example of Lib Projection

Somehow the disconnect between the reality we see with our own eyes every day and the world Democrats like Sen. Adam Schiff says exists keeps getting bigger and they show no signs of stopping.

Schiff was back at it again and projecting all the arson that's been committed by the leftist mob he supports onto Trump with of course zero pushback from the like minded host. Video via @WesternLensman:

Adam Schiff, after leftwing rioters torch vehicles and lob molotov cocktails in Los Angeles:



"Trump is an arsonist trying to set fire to things." pic.twitter.com/gqXUw9vNpi — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 12, 2025

Seriously?

Who’s the arsonists?



Couldn’t be the ones with the Molotov cocktails and the ones throwing rocks at the police?!?



But Trump ! 😶‍🌫️ — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) June 12, 2025

Here's what Schiff and the Dems are doing in meme form:

Hey Schiff-ty, none of these people looks like Trump:

How could Trump DO that? Oh, wait.