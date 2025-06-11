Greg Gutfeld Can't Help But Notice What's Missing From Media Coverage of L.A. Riots

As is often the case, evidence of media bias can just as easily be spotted in what they choose not to report as much as what they do cover.

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld noticed some "selective shielding" going on with the media's coverage of the L.A. riots and those doing the rioting and looting. Watch:

Fox News’ @greggutfeld calls out liberal media’s L.A. coverage: “What I find interesting is how come the networks aren’t interviewing the protesters? There’s a selective shielding going on. They know the protesters are the worst spokesmen for the protest.” “So, as the media ‘we’ll take care of that for you, we’ll become the spokesman.’ Their delusional commentary alongside the videos of the rioters and the arson is a perfect juxtaposition of reality and ideology. They’re trying to tell us it’s ‘mostly peaceful’.” “Every video strengthens Trump’s position and reminds us how wrong the media was on everything from the ‘summer of love’ to the fall of Biden.”

Funny how that works, isn't it?

The usual suspects in the media will continue to do whatever it takes to help the Left maintain the preferred narrative and gaslight for the Democrats despite what everybody can see with their own eyes.

There was one recent exception, and it didn't go well for the "protester":

An Asheville NC woman who shows up to an anti-ICE protest wearing a mask, spells her FULL NAME LIVE ON THE NEWS...



...then is asked why she is wearing a mask



She responds, "it's a protective measure against fascism..."



You are kidding me 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/AnXQgsm87X — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 10, 2025

Whoops! And of course that person works for an NGO. There is nothing organic or grassroots about these "protests" and riots. That's why many "journalists" won't be in any rush to introduce their viewers to who exactly these rioters are.