The Media's Lies About the Colorado Attack Are So Much Worse Than We...
THIS! -> Erick Erickson RIPS CNN for Amplifying Fake News In EPIC Rant...
Rapid Response 47 Serves REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice to Chris Murphy for...
'How Is That Possible?' CNN Pollster Has MORE Bad News for Dems' About...
Adam Kinzinger Picks Fight with Tim Burchett Over USAID and While We Knew...
VIP
'You Built This'! CO Gov. Polis Gets Self-Awareness Checked After Condemning Boulder Terro...
Dude. You OWN It! Chuck Schumer Pretending Like He Cares About Boulder Terrorist...
Elizabeth Warren, Dan Goldman Among Dems Being Told Where to Direct Their Concern...
ATTACK, Not 'Incident': Boulder Mayor's Statement on Terrorist Attack Is As USELESS As...
Utter Malpractice: Lengthy Thread DEVASTATES Media's Shameful Coverage of Boulder Terror A...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
The Gym-O-Crat Party: Dems Hope to Reach Men While They’re Exercising and Lifting...
Proof or It Didn’t Happen: Chuck Todd Claims His Car’s Tires Were Slashed...
What 'Globalize the Intifada' Looks Like: Eyewitness Provides Harrowing Account of Boulder...

'New Democrat Lineup Just Dropped!' DHS Spotlights Criminal Illegals the Left's Been Trying to Protect

Doug P. | 1:13 PM on June 02, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Department of Homeland Security and ICE recently participated in Operation Patriot, which took hundreds and hundreds of criminal illegal aliens into custody, all while making it abundantly clear to the public what kinds of people the "sanctuary" Democrats are protecting: 

Advertisement

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and federal law enforcement partners apprehended almost 1,500 illegal aliens during a monthlong enforcement operation focusing on transnational organized crime, gangs and egregious illegal alien offenders throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. During the enhanced operation, named Operation Patriot, officers from ICE Boston partnered with the FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the ATF, the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Coast Guard to arrest 1,461 illegal alien offenders throughout the month of May.

Will Sen. Chris Van Hollen be grabbing his margarita blender to go have some drinks with any of these people?

The DHS has a thread featuring just a few of the arrested illegals and their alleged crimes, and you know what that means:

Yes indeed it has!

Meet some of the people the Democrats have been trying to protect and tip off so they can avoid ICE: 

For some reason we're remembering the time that Joe Biden said that all people in the country illegally were "model citizens."

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The Democrats didn't mind these people not being vetted before entering the U.S. but now they're demanding that happen before they're sent away. The Left sure does have their "priorities."

Removal proceedings sounds a lot like the "due process" Dems have been whining about. 

Think about it. The Democratic Party was just fine with people like these roaming American streets to fulfill their dream of providing a "pathway to citizenship" for tens of millions of people to turn them into voters. They should never win another election.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
THIS! -> Erick Erickson RIPS CNN for Amplifying Fake News In EPIC Rant About Growing Violence on the Left
Sam J.
Rapid Response 47 Serves REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice to Chris Murphy for Spewing SAME Tax Cut Lies
Sam J.
'How Is That Possible?' CNN Pollster Has MORE Bad News for Dems' About What Their Lunacy Has Caused
Doug P.
Adam Kinzinger Picks Fight with Tim Burchett Over USAID and While We Knew He Was Dumb THIS Was SUPER Dumb
Sam J.
Dude. You OWN It! Chuck Schumer Pretending Like He Cares About Boulder Terrorist Attack Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement