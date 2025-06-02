'New Democrat Lineup Just Dropped!' DHS Spotlights Criminal Illegals the Left's Been Trying to Protect

The Department of Homeland Security and ICE recently participated in Operation Patriot, which took hundreds and hundreds of criminal illegal aliens into custody, all while making it abundantly clear to the public what kinds of people the "sanctuary" Democrats are protecting:

Advertisement

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and federal law enforcement partners apprehended almost 1,500 illegal aliens during a monthlong enforcement operation focusing on transnational organized crime, gangs and egregious illegal alien offenders throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. During the enhanced operation, named Operation Patriot, officers from ICE Boston partnered with the FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the ATF, the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Coast Guard to arrest 1,461 illegal alien offenders throughout the month of May.

Will Sen. Chris Van Hollen be grabbing his margarita blender to go have some drinks with any of these people?

The DHS has a thread featuring just a few of the arrested illegals and their alleged crimes, and you know what that means:

Yes indeed it has!

Meet some of the people the Democrats have been trying to protect and tip off so they can avoid ICE:

For some reason we're remembering the time that Joe Biden said that all people in the country illegally were "model citizens."

The Democrats didn't mind these people not being vetted before entering the U.S. but now they're demanding that happen before they're sent away. The Left sure does have their "priorities."

Removal proceedings sounds a lot like the "due process" Dems have been whining about.

Think about it. The Democratic Party was just fine with people like these roaming American streets to fulfill their dream of providing a "pathway to citizenship" for tens of millions of people to turn them into voters. They should never win another election.