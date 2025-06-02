'How Is That Possible?' CNN Pollster Has MORE Bad News for Dems' About What Their Lunacy Has Caused

These last few years we've seen one heck of a display of Democratic Party "priorities." The Dems have gone to the mat for criminal illegal aliens, lefty antisemitic "protesters" on college campuses and males competing in female sports. They also tried to win over midwestern men by making Tim Walz the running mate for Kamala Harris. On CNN Scott Jennings reminded everybody about this and more:

SAVAGE! Scott Jennings roasts the Democrat Propagandist on Fake News CNN with Facts!



- "I'll defend the Democrats, they are for things: illegal aliens"

- "You're for boys and girls' sports."

- "You're not for anything that's on the right side of any of the 80/20 issues."… pic.twitter.com/miHtisetUq — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) June 2, 2025

Add all this up and the Democrats have painted themselves into quite a corner.

CNN's numbers guy had more bad news for the Dems that is a direct result of all their lunacy:

🚨HOLY SMOKES: CNN veteran pollster is completely FLABBERGASTED by new polling that reveals how Democrats are failing even FURTHER behind.



"How is that possible, Democrats?!"



"Democrats have traditionally been the party of the middle class. NO MORE...! Adios, amigos!"



BRUTAL. pic.twitter.com/WPlUhfQpu3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 2, 2025

The Democrats are countering that by doubling down on all the crazy. Good luck with that!

This is what you call the TRUMP EFFECT!



You know how the Democrats just LOVE polling, right? Well, there are some pretty stark truths in this segment for the Dems.



Even Harry Enten can't believe it. The left has LOST the middle class!



Share this to ruin a liberal's day. pic.twitter.com/s3RXaTFl22 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 2, 2025

Way to go, lefties.

Even CNN can’t spin this. TRUMP OWNS THE MIDDLE. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) June 2, 2025

The Democrats claim to be the party of "working people" but most people see through that BS.

The modern Democrat party is unrecognizable. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) June 2, 2025

The middle class woke up and they’re done with the left’s empty promises. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) June 2, 2025

Democrats can never be in charge again. https://t.co/xSy1leae0z — Taubi the Cokeasian (@CooperTaubi) June 2, 2025

Hopefully voters remember that when the midterms roll around late next year.