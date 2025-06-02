Rapid Response 47 Serves REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice to Chris Murphy for...
'How Is That Possible?' CNN Pollster Has MORE Bad News for Dems' About What Their Lunacy Has Caused

Doug P. | 12:17 PM on June 02, 2025
Meme screenshot

These last few years we've seen one heck of a display of Democratic Party "priorities." The Dems have gone to the mat for criminal illegal aliens, lefty antisemitic "protesters" on college campuses and males competing in female sports. They also tried to win over midwestern men by making Tim Walz the running mate for Kamala Harris. On CNN Scott Jennings reminded everybody about this and more:

Advertisement

Add all this up and the Democrats have painted themselves into quite a corner.

CNN's numbers guy had more bad news for the Dems that is a direct result of all their lunacy: 

The Democrats are countering that by doubling down on all the crazy. Good luck with that!

Way to go, lefties. 

The Democrats claim to be the party of "working people" but most people see through that BS. 

Hopefully voters remember that when the midterms roll around late next year.

