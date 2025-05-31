Jake Tapper Suspects Biden's Mental Decline Might Be Why the Border Wasn't Secure

VIP
Doug P. | 11:50 AM on May 31, 2025
Meme screenshot

The authors of "Original Sin" are continuing to do interviews to promote the book about the White House efforts to hide Biden's cognitive decline while the media pretended not to notice. They did so while also accusing anybody pointing out the obvious of pushing misinformation, "cheap fakes" and mocking Joe's lifelong stuttering problem. 

One of the issues that got the Democrats wrecked in the November election was border security. Jake Tapper is now saying that Biden's cognitive decline could be linked to the border that was opened so millions and millions could stream into the country illegally: 

Biden, the same person who previously urged people to illegally "surge to the border" if he were to get to the White House, just kind of "forgot" to secure the border (maybe he was lost in a closet)? That's what we're supposed to consider as a possibility: 

Jake Tapper: "You're complimenting it by calling it a policy. Not to talk about my book again, but one of the things we discovered: Senator Bennett from Colorado went to an event in 2024 where Biden seemed non functioning. He left the event thinking 'This is why our border policy, our immigration policy was such a mess.' Mayorkas, he thought there was going to be an order early on in the Biden years, the order never came."

Did Mayorkas write that excuse? He was a willing participant in not only the open border but slandering border patrol agents. Remember the "whipping migrants" lie?

Bingo. It was by design and everybody knows it.

Tapper also said that then DHS Secretary Mayorkas thought early on orders would come from Biden to secure the border, but that was around the time Mayorkas was literally bragging about all the things Biden did to make the border far less secure:

That was from just a few months after Biden took office, and we're now expected to believe that same person was waiting for orders from Biden -- the same person who unsecured the border -- to secure the border? Please.

It's really that simple, and explains why the Democrats are having meltdowns over Trump's deportations.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

