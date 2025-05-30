VIP
Rep. Dan Goldman Upset ICE 'Gestapo' Is Deporting the Criminal Illegals Dems Hoped to Turn Into Voters

Doug P. | 12:05 PM on May 30, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

The last time we checked in with unhinged Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman he was blowing a gasket after Marjorie Taylor Greene shared evidence that Sen. Chris Van Hollen's deported margarita drinkin' buddy Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13

Goldman is now joining Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in comparing ICE officers to the gestapo for daring to enforce federal immigration laws. Remember "no one is above the law"? Neither does Goldman and the rest of the Democrats: 

Actually Walz said "geskapo" so at least Goldman pronounced the word correctly. Both Democrats are, however, equally disgusting. 

Yes, everybody knows why and it's not even speculation. Chuck Schumer admitted it a while back:

That right there explains why the Democrats are having hissy fits over Trump enforcing immigration laws and deporting people in the country illegally.

"Dangerous, inflammatory liar" perfectly sums up Goldman (not to mention Walz, et al).

