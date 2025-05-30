Rep. Dan Goldman Upset ICE 'Gestapo' Is Deporting the Criminal Illegals Dems Hoped to Turn Into Voters

The last time we checked in with unhinged Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman he was blowing a gasket after Marjorie Taylor Greene shared evidence that Sen. Chris Van Hollen's deported margarita drinkin' buddy Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13.

Goldman is now joining Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in comparing ICE officers to the gestapo for daring to enforce federal immigration laws. Remember "no one is above the law"? Neither does Goldman and the rest of the Democrats:

🚨Dan Goldman compares ICE officers to the Gestapo.



First Walz, now Goldman with this garbage rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/VASh1HNg9W — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 30, 2025

Actually Walz said "geskapo" so at least Goldman pronounced the word correctly. Both Democrats are, however, equally disgusting.

.@RepDanGoldman skipped the part where the illegals illegally entered the US. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 30, 2025

As you know, he doesn’t care. They don’t want a single illegal deported, and everyone knows why. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 30, 2025

Yes, everybody knows why and it's not even speculation. Chuck Schumer admitted it a while back:

Chuck Schumer: "Our ultimate goal is a path to citizenship to all 11 million or however many there are here."pic.twitter.com/2rEQilVsEG — (news) DOGE (@DOGE__news) May 22, 2025

That right there explains why the Democrats are having hissy fits over Trump enforcing immigration laws and deporting people in the country illegally.

This is dangerous and inflammatory. @danielsgoldman knows it’s a lie. https://t.co/Nx8kUa4zG2 — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) May 30, 2025

"Dangerous, inflammatory liar" perfectly sums up Goldman (not to mention Walz, et al).