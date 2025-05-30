Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen: MASH Star Loretta Swit Dead at 87
Hawaii Dems' Ingenious Way to Address Climate Change: Making More People Unable to Afford to Go There

Doug P. | 4:15 PM on May 30, 2025
It's become clear that one of the Democrats' preferred "strategies" the last many years or even decades has been to blame their own mismanagement on climate change and then try to raise taxes to address that. It's a circular fiscal firing squad but that's how the Dems do things instead of taking political responsibility for the messes they create. 

Earlier this month we told you that Hawaii was suing oil companies over climate change (not counting the one that donates to the Democrats) and now they have another grand plan to address that issue: Making it more expensive to visit their state: 

Isn't it strange how the one of the main ways the climate can be made more stable is by raising taxes? But hey, that's lefty "science" in a nutshell.

This also won't raise the amount of money the Dems say, which is "nearly $100 million annually." As usual the Dems take current numbers and calculate how much money their new tax is going to bring in without considering the resulting changes in behavior. This will backfire like everything else they do.

Yep, the only thing this might accomplish is to lower emissions because fewer people will be flying to Hawaii. Congratulations, or something. 

When this grand plan backfires badly the Dems who run Hawaii will blame -- you guessed it -- climate change.

The Dems can at least count on the AP to forward the narrative without question (after all, they literally get paid to push climate change fearmongering): 

Green said other states and nations will need to act similarly to address climate disasters roiling the planet.

The disaster that's "roiling the planet" is the death of actual journalism. But sure, more Democrats will definitely be all over this... any excuse to keep raising taxes and fees.

