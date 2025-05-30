Olivia Julianna Calls Republicans 'P**SIES' for Mocking Her Power to Convert Young Men...
Flashback: Stephanopoulos' Questions for Biden Made It Clear Exactly When Dems Ordered the Code Red

Doug P. | 9:39 AM on May 30, 2025
Meme screenshot

Shortly after the infamous June presidential debate last year, ABC News' George Stephanopoulos had a sit-down interview with then President Joe Biden, who was at the time fully intent on running for reelection later that year. It was obvious that a sudden change in tone was taking place. Gone were the "Republican claims about Biden are misinformation and 'cheap fakes'" excuses and the effort to usher Biden to the door were beginning.

It couldn't be more obvious in MAZE's video isolating just Stephanopoulos' questions for Biden in early July that a memo had gone out from Democrat leadership that it was OK to get tough on Joe. Watch: 

The full post from @mazemoore:

July 6, 2024. Biden does an interview with George Stephanopoulos from ABC News. 

It was one of the hardest hitting interviews that you will ever see anybody from the MSM do with a Democrat politician. Stephanopoulos, like most others in the Democrat establishment, realized by then that Biden was going to lose to Trump if he stayed in the race. They all wanted Biden to drop out. The time for protection was over. It was time to destroy. 

By the end of the interview, Stephanopoulus was practically begging Biden to drop out of the race. 

I cut out Biden's answers. This video is just the questions. The agenda is obvious. Biden probably had no idea that he was about to be flamed by his usually reliable buddy, George Stephanopoulus.

Biden was clearly caught off guard and probably had no idea the legacy media had been issued fresh orders. 

Joe ended up dropping out and Jill was (and probably still is) furious.

The MSM all suddenly moving in the same direction like a school of fish makes it more obvious when new orders and talking points have dropped.

